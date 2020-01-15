Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 30 (w/ “Little Women” Editor Nick Houy, ACE)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Little Women edited by Nick Houy, ACE Emmy Winner

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On this weeks episode Steve talks with Emmy winner Nick Houy, ACE about editing the multiple Oscar nominated film “Little Women.” Nick has edited for director Gretta Gerwig before on her award winning film “Lady Bird” and won his Emmy for editing “The Night Of.” You might also know Nick from his work on “Billions” and “Mid90s.” You can listen to the full episode below:

Click here to read Steve’s written “Little Women” interview.

Want to read/ listen to more interviews from Steve Hullfish? Check out the Art of the Cut Archive for more than 200 interviews with some of the top film and TV editors of today!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


