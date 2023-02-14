My favorite multitrack audio editor for standard computers just announced its upcoming version 2.0 with transcription and more.

I first wrote about the Hindenburg family of audio editors in 2015. In the past 8 years, I have published at least 17 articles about Hindenburg audio editors (in the title) and many more outside of the title. Each time I wrote an article with Hindenburg in the title, it was either to reveal a new innovation, integration technique or user trick. Believe it or not, the release version is still at 1.90. Hindenburg never whimsically released a 2.0 update before now. The Danish company has been very conservative with its update numbers and only this week revealed the ßeta version 2.0 for existing users only. I have been a happy existing user since 2015, but I still have not received the ßeta 2.0 version. I expect it any minute now. In the meantime, here is a video from Hindenburg which features the new transcription feature in the upcoming 2.0 version, together with other new features.

The above demonstration video is from Hindenburg, as well as the information below.

New look

The new high-resolution user interface makes it easier to distinguish tracks, create fades, and more. Now you can use colors as a storytelling tool by adding different ones to your regions to identify people, sounds, FX and more in the Workspace.

Clipboard

Keep your session – and workflow – organized and manageable with the new Clipboard, the fastest way to sort, organize and access your audio Clips. Preview audio directly from the clipboard and quickly find specific sound bites using the new Transcription search features. We’ve also added Sub-Groups to make organizing larger sessions even easier, and now you can rename Clips, Groups and Sub-groups so you can work the way you want.

Video track (to be added later)

Later, Hindenburg Pro 2.0 will add a Video Track that lets you import video while you edit, create and master the audio track. Hindenburg Pro 2 will then export an unaltered video file with the new audio. This will be great for audio narrators, audio descriptions, voiceover talent, voice actors, audio post production, YouTube creators and more.

Sound libraries (to be added later)

Hindenburg Pro 2 will later include access to Soundly’s massive database of royalty-free, radio-ready sound effects. The Standard Library includes 2,000 sound FX and the Gold Library includes over 20,000 sound FX.

Audio cleanup (to be added later)

Hindenburg Pro 2 will later offer a complete suite of advanced tools for removing unwanted sounds, distortion/clipping, clicks, mouth smacks, breaths and plosives.

Call recorder (to be added later)

Hindenburg Pro 2’s Call Recorder will allow multiple participants directly from Hindenburg to a private, secure interview space with live video monitoring. Each participants’ high-quality audio (WAV) will be saved as an individual track in real-time for easy transcription and editing.

Pricing and availability

Pricing for Hindenburg Pro 2.0 is not yet available. So far, I know that only existing users of Hindenburg Pro (originally called Hindenburg Journalist Pro) will soon have access to the ßeta version 2.0. I don’t yet have dates for version 2.0. I don’t know whether all of the above features will cost extra or not. Stay tuned and be on one of my lists below to be informed when I publish more.

