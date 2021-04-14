The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On this weeks episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast, Steve talks with the editing team behind the Zach Snyder cut of “Justice League.” The team is comprised of David Brenner, ACE, Carlos Castillon and Dody Dorn, ACE. David won an Oscar for “Born on the Forth of July.” He also edited “Independence Day”, “2012”, “The Day After Tomorrow” and the 2017 cut of “Justice League.” Carlos was an assistant editor on “Spider-Man: Far from Home” and first assistant editor on “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, the 2017 cut of “Justice League” and “Aquaman.” Dody was nominated for an Oscar for editing “Memento”, he also edited films such as “Fury”, “Power Rangers” and “Kingdom of Heaven.” Enjoy the episode!

