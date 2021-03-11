The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On today episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast, Steve talks with Frédéric Thoraval, editor of Oscar contender “Promising Young Woman.” Steve last talked to Frederic when he edited the film “Peppermint” back in 2018. He’s also edited the films “Taken”, “From Paris with Love”, “Safe”, “Dead Man Down” and “The Gunman.” “Promising Young Woman” is now available to watch on demand now through Amazon Prime and others. Enjoy!

