The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On todays episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast Steve talks with legendary editor Arthur Schmidt, ACE. Arthur has had an extremely illustrious career including multiple Emmy, Eddie, BAFTA and Oscar Nominations and wins. Arthur won both an Eddie and Emmy for “Jericho Mile” and Oscars for “Who Framed Rodger Rabbit” and “Forrest Gump.” Some of his other filmography includes “Cast Away”, “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”, “Back to the Future”, “The Last of the Mohicans” and much much more. Enjoy the episode!

The Art of the Cut Podcast is brought to you by Evercast. Evercast is the first real-time collaboration platform built for creatives by creatives — with video conferencing and HD live-streaming in one web-based platform. Save $50 on your first subscription by heading to www.evercast.us/aotc

Want to read/ listen to more interviews from Steve Hullfish? Check out the Art of the Cut Archive for more than 200 interviews with some of the top film and TV editors of today!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast, Radio Public and more. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!