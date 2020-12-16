The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On todays episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast, Steve talks with editor Harry Yoon, ACE about editing the greatly anticipated feature film “Minari.” Harry was an additional editor on “First Man” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” He also edited “The Best of Enemies” and episodes of “Euphoria” and “The Newsroom.” If you haven’t seen the trailer for “Minari” we highly recommend giving it a watch. It has already generated a lot of buzz and is a potential Best Picture contender. Enjoy the episode!

Todays episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast is brought to you by Filmtools.com, Hollywoods trusted one-stop shop for all things production and post. Make sure to use coupon code AOTC10 for 10% off thousands of products when shopping on Filmtools.com. Save big on your next equipment purchase with Filmtools!

Want to read/ listen to more interviews from Steve Hullfish? Check out the Art of the Cut Archive for more than 200 interviews with some of the top film and TV editors of today!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!