Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 44 (“VICE Investigates: Amazon on Fire” Editing Team)

Art of the cut podcast eps 44 vice investigates team

A Conversation With The Team Behind The ACE Eddie Winning VICE Series

Profile Picture
Filmtools
April 22, 2020
Comment

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Art of the cut podcast eps 44 vice investigates team

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On todays episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast Steve talks with Joe Matoske, ACE, Beverly Chase and Arthur Randell about their ACE Eddie winning documentary series “VICE Investigates: Amazon on Fire.” Enjoy the episode!

Check out Steve’s article here. He has some fantastic timeline photos and videos!

Want to read/ listen to more interviews from Steve Hullfish? Check out the Art of the Cut Archive for more than 200 interviews with some of the top film and TV editors of today!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAnchorGoogle PodcastsBreakerPocket CastsOvercast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

You Might Also Like