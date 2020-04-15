fbpx
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 43: (“Killing Eve” Editor Dan Crinnion, ACE)

A Conversation With Recent ACE Eddie Winning Editor

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Dan Crinnion, ACE editor of Killing Eve with his ACE Eddie for the series
Dan Crinnion, ACE with his 2020 ACE Eddie for “Killing Eve”

On this weeks episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast, Steve talks with recent ACE Eddie winner Dan Crinnion, ACE about his work on “Killing Eve.” In addition to winning the Best Edited Drama Series Eddie for “Killing Eve” Dan was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy. Outside of his work on “Killing Eve” Dan has found success as the editor on shows such as “Spooks”, “Ashes to Ashes” and “Downton Abbey.” Enjoy the episode!

Want to read/ listen to more interviews from Steve Hullfish? Check out the Art of the Cut Archive for more than 200 interviews with some of the top film and TV editors of today!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


