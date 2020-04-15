The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On this weeks episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast, Steve talks with recent ACE Eddie winner Dan Crinnion, ACE about his work on “Killing Eve.” In addition to winning the Best Edited Drama Series Eddie for “Killing Eve” Dan was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy. Outside of his work on “Killing Eve” Dan has found success as the editor on shows such as “Spooks”, “Ashes to Ashes” and “Downton Abbey.” Enjoy the episode!

