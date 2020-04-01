The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On todays episode Steve talks with recent ACE Eddie winner Jake Pushinsky, ACE about his work on the documentary “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali.” You might know Jake from his work on the films “Fighting” and “The Son of No One.” Jake also recently worked on the series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.” Besides winning the Best Edited Documentary- Non-Theatrical Eddie for “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali”, Jake was also nominated for the film “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice.” Enjoy the episode!

