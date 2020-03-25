fbpx
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 40 ("68 Whiskey" Editor Ivan Victor)

A Conversation With An Accomplished TV Editor

March 25, 2020

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

editor Ivan Victor on editing 68 Whiskey

On this weeks episode, Steve talks with editor Ivan Victor about the Paramount Pictures series “68 Whiskey.” Ivan has worked on tons of outstanding shows including “Jackass”, “Parks and Recreation”, “Atlanta” and “Baskets.” Enjoy the episode!

This weeks episode is brought to you by Studio Network Solutions. Studio Network Solutions combines state-of-the-art shared storage hardware with intuitive media management software, and powerful integrations for Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Avid, and Final Cut Pro Ten. Visit http://studionetworksolutions.com/AOTC/ and start creating amazing content, faster.

Want to read/ listen to more interviews from Steve Hullfish? Check out the Art of the Cut Archive for more than 200 interviews with some of the top film and TV editors of today!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


