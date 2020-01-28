Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 32 (“Coup 53” Editor Walter Murch, ACE)

Part 1 Of Steve’s Conversations With An Editing Legend

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Today we have an extremely exciting episode! This is part one of a series of interviews Steve did with editing legend Walter Murch, ACE. If you don’t know, Walter is one of the most accomplished editors of our time having edited 66 films over the last 6 decades. Some of his most well known work includes “The English Patient”, “Apocalypse Now”, “Godfather Part II”, and “THX 1138” just to name a few. Walter is a multiple Oscar, Eddie, Emmy, and BAFTA nominee AND winner for his work as both an editor and sound editor. You can listen to the audio from Steves conversation below:

This weeks episode is brought to you by Studio Network Solutions.

Want to read/ listen to more interviews from Steve Hullfish? Check out the Art of the Cut Archive for more than 200 interviews with some of the top film and TV editors of today!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


Reviewing the New DZO Film 20-70mm T2.9 MFT Cinema Lens

Subscribe