The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On todays episode Steve talks with “The Aeronauts” editor Mark Eckersley. Throughout his career, Mark has had an opportunity to work on a number of high profile films and TV shows. Some of his feature credits include “Wild Rose” and “Dredd.” Mark has also cut a number of episodes for shows like “The Crown”, “Black Mirror” and “Peaky Blinders.” “The Aeronauts” is now in theaters and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 20th. You can listen to the full podcast below:

To read Steve’s interview with Mark, check out this link.

