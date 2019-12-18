Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 26 (w/ “The Aeronauts” Editor Mark Eckersley)

A Conversation With The Editor Of “Black Mirror”, “The Crown” & More!

Profile Picture Filmtools December 18, 2019

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

The Aeronauts editor Mark Eckersley editor of black mirror, the crown, peaky blinders and more

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On todays episode Steve talks with “The Aeronauts” editor Mark Eckersley. Throughout his career, Mark has had an opportunity to work on a number of high profile films and TV shows. Some of his feature credits include “Wild Rose” and “Dredd.” Mark has also cut a number of episodes for shows like “The Crown”, “Black Mirror” and “Peaky Blinders.” “The Aeronauts” is now in theaters and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 20th. You can listen to the full podcast below:

To read Steve’s interview with Mark, check out this link.

This weeks episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast is brought to you by LaCie. As a leading media storage company, Lacie consistently brings innovative ideas to the market. Make sure to listen to the above interview for a special offer from LaCie when you shop on Filmtools.com!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Avid S1: the power of larger consoles in a solution for home studios

Chicago photographer Clarissa Bonet wins Hasselblad X You Grand Prize

Profile Picture
Filmtools
editor

You Might Also Like

ART OF THE CUT with “The Aeronauts” editor Mark Eckersley
Post Production

ART OF THE CUT with “The Aeronauts” editor Mark Eckersley

Mark Eckersley is a London-based editor who has cut features including Dredd, Filth, The...
70th annual ACE EDDIEs announced
Post Production

70th annual ACE EDDIEs announced

American Cinema Editors announced the nominees for the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Awards today....
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 25 (w/ “Queen & Slim” Editor Pete Beaudreau)
Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 25 (w/ “Queen & Slim” Editor Pete Beaudreau)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...
ART OF THE CUT with Pete Beaudreau on editing “Queen and Slim”
Post Production

ART OF THE CUT with Pete Beaudreau on editing “Queen and Slim”

Pete Beaudreau has been editing features since 2001. He’s best known for the films...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of