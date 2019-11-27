Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 23 (w/ “Terminator: Dark Fate” Editor Julian Clarke, ACE)

A Conversation With A ACE Eddie Winner And Oscar Nominated Editor

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Terminator Dark Fate Edited By Julian Clarke, ACE Oscar Nominee ACE Eddie Winner

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This week Steve spoke with Julian Clarke, ACE about editing “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Julian is a multiple ACE Eddie nominee, Oscar Nominee, and won an Eddie for his editing work on “The Handmaid’s Tale.” You might also know Julian for his editing work on “Deadpool” and “District 9.” To listen to Steve’s interview with Julian click the link below:

This weeks episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast is brought to you by LaCie. As a leading media storage company, Lacie consistently brings innovative ideas to the market. Make sure to listen to the above interview for a special offer from LaCie when you shop on Filmtools.com!

For Steves full interview with Julian please check out this link!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public.


