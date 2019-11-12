Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 21 (w/ “Parasite” Editor Yang Jin-mo)

A Conversation With The Editor Of “Okja” and “Train To Busan”

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

This week Steve talks with “Parasite” editor Yang Jin-mo. Jin-mo has edited a number of groundbreaking films including the multiple award winning “Okja” and crowd favorite “Train to Busan.” To listen to the full podcast, click the link below:

This weeks episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast is brought to you by LaCie. As a leading media storage company, Lacie consistently brings innovative ideas to the market. Make sure to listen to the above interview for a special offer from LaCie when you shop on Filmtools.com!

You can read Steves interview with Jin-mo here.

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


