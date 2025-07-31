Available as a new camera or an upgrade to ALEXA 35 cameras, the ALEXA 35 Xtreme delivers frame rates up to 660 fps and five-times longer pre-recording times.

ARRI unveils a major upgrade with powerful new features that revises and replaces the industry workhorse ALEXA 35, known for its superior image quality, ease of use, and reliable operation. The ALEXA 35 Xtreme now announced answers, the company says, “filmmakers’ wishes with higher frame rates, a next-generation high-quality codec that reduces data rates, much longer pre-recording times, lower power consumption, and significantly improved WiFi capabilities” adding that “ALEXA 35 Xtreme is available as a new camera or as an upgrade to existing ALEXA 35 cameras.”

Delivering frame rates of up to 660 fps, the ALEXA 35 Xtreme removes the need for a secondary high-speed camera on most shoots. This streamlines production workflows, ARRI claims, noting that it “saves both time and money, and ensures that high-speed footage matches seamlessly with standard-speed shots in postproduction. These benefits are enabled by a powerful new main processor, equipped with more and faster on-board memory. Frame rates up to 330 fps retain the camera’s full 17 stops of dynamic range, while a new Sensor Overdrive mode allows frame rates up to 660 fps at a dynamic range of 11 stops.”

Here is more information about the new camera, as shared by ARRI:

The ALEXA 35 Xtreme is complemented by ARRICORE, ARRI’s next-generation RGB codec designed to deliver the camera’s exceptional image quality at a more accessible cost by reducing data rates. At the same time, flexibility in post is assured, since sensitivity, white balance, and tint are not baked in. Switching to ARRICORE is easy because on-set and post workflows remain consistent with existing ALEXA 35 codecs and drives. The ARRI Look File ALF4, ARRI Textures, metadata, the MXF wrapper, and audio will behave in a familiar way. ARRICORE is launching in beta to actively engage users and drive rapid enhancement of its capabilities through direct feedback. Most third-party tools that already support the current ALEXA 35 codecs will also support ARRICORE.

Pre-recording times are now five times longer with the ALEXA 35 Xtreme, which will simplify high-speed capture for everyone and is essential to documentary filmmakers. The ALEXA 35 Xtreme pre-recording time is 30 seconds when shooting 24 fps Apple ProRes 4444 in the highest resolution (4.6K Open Gate), or a full five minutes when shooting 24 fps Apple ProRes 422 HQ in HD. These are the longest pre-recording times available in any cinema camera.

Additional improvements include 10% power savings over the ALEXA 35, as well as better wireless connectivity to accessories and tools like the ARRI Camera Companion App through compatibility with the WiFi 5 GHz band, WiFi roaming in a mesh network, and auto-reconnect to previously known networks.

Since the camera retains its compact housing, as well as all connectors and mechanical interfaces, it remains compatible with ARRI’s vast ecosystem of electronic and mechanical accessories. This includes lens mounts, brackets, handles, the Audio Extension Module AEM-1, Power Distribution Module PDM-1, Camera Companion App, Hi-5, and Live Production System LPS-1, as well as the CODEX Compact Drive 2TB, 1TB, and Express 1TB.

The ALEXA 35 Xtreme will be available in sets that include either a Base license or a Premium license. Existing feature licenses for the ALEXA 35 Base can also be applied to the ALEXA 35 Xtreme Base, offering additional functionality on a weekly, monthly, yearly, or permanent basis. The pricing for ALEXA 35 Xtreme sets and licenses will remain consistent with current ALEXA 35 prices.

To protect customer investment, ARRI will upgrade any ALEXA 35 Base, ALEXA 35 Premium or ALEXA 35 Live camera to an ALEXA 35 Xtreme for €15,900. The upgrade can be carried out at selected ARRI Service Centers and will retain any installed licenses. ALEXA 35 Xtreme cameras and upgrades will be available from August 2025.

To learn more about the ALEXA 35 Xtreme camera system, visit www.arri.com/alexa35xtreme