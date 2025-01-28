The new and lower-priced ALEXA 35 Base model, with a core feature set that can be upgraded via temporary or permanent licenses also depends on new Codex Compact Drive Express for ProRes recording to reduce costs.

ARRI wants a bigger share of the market. At the 77th Festival de Cannes, more than 80 percent of films in leading categories were captured with ARRI camera systems—with ALEXA 35 and ALEXA Mini on top of the charts. Now, according to website YMCinema, at Sundance Film Festival 2025, “the ARRI ALEXA 35 has solidified its position as the camera of choice among independent filmmakers, dominating the landscape with its exceptional dynamic range and image quality.”

The introduction of the new and lower-priced ALEXA 35 Base model will contribute to ARRI’s goal, which is clearly stated by the company: make its top-tier ALEXA 35 camera system more accessible for a wider range of users and production types. The new camera joins the existing camera, with all its software-based features, that will now be known as the ALEXA 35 Premium model. The ALEXA 35 Base model has a core feature set that can be upgraded via temporary or permanent licenses. Costs are further reduced with the new Codex Compact Drive Express for ProRes recording.

Here is what ARRI shared about the new model:

In terms of hardware, the ALEXA 35 Base model is identical to the ALEXA 35 Premium model, other than a blue jog wheel that will help identify Base cameras at rental houses. Both models boast the same Super 35 sensor, industry-leading 17 stops of dynamic range, REVEAL Color Science, and ARRI image quality. The core features of the ALEXA 35 Base model include ProRes recording up to 60 fps in 4K 16:9 and other formats, ARRI Look File (CDL and 3D LUT) support, Enhanced Sensitivity modes up to EI 6400, and three independent 10-bit monitoring outputs in SDR and HDR color spaces.

While the ALEXA 35 Base model feature set meets the current shooting requirements of many customers, ARRI’s new feature licensing concept makes the camera future-proof because users can unlock specialist and high-end features whenever they need them. Each of the licenses can be installed for seven days, 30 days, one year, or permanently, so owner-operators can activate them for a short-form job, a longer-term project, or a new career direction. The ALEXA 35 Base model will adapt and grow with the customer, giving them a more accessible route to ARRI image quality and also helping them to progress.

The five individual licenses are: ‘120 fps’ for higher frame rates; ‘ARRIRAW’ for uncompressed image quality; ‘Open Gate/Anamorphic’ for the full 4.6K sensor area and anamorphic modes; ‘Pre-record’ for up to 20 seconds of buffered pre-recording before the record button is pressed; and ‘Look’ for in-camera ARRI Textures, the ARRI Look Library, and Custom Color Management.

With these five licenses installed, a Base model becomes as fully featured as the Premium model. There is also a temporary or permanent Premium License that combines all five individual licenses in a cost-effective bundle. If it is purchased permanently, without any other license having previously been installed, then the customer will have spent no more than the price of a Premium model.

ARRI has offered feature licenses since the ALEXA Mini and AMIRA cameras, but the online ARRI Shop is now much easier to use. A new third-party backend provider has enabled more payment options, including many local currencies as well as PayPal, Google Pay, Alipay, and Amazon Pay. License purchases are no longer restricted to the camera owner, so productions can pay for them as well.

The ALEXA 35 Base model is available in a choice of eight sets that all bring accessory savings, grouped within three categories: Base Entry Sets, Base Operator Sets, and Base Production Sets. The Entry Sets offer the most affordable way to acquire a lightweight, ready-to-shoot camera package and put the ALEXA 35 at a price point comparable to the original ALEXA Mini. Owner-operators and sports productions will be drawn to the Operator Sets, while the Production Sets are suited to high-end narrative productions and include accessories that would come as standard from a rental house.

Concurrent with the ALEXA 35 Base model release, Codex is announcing its new Compact Drive Express 1TB, which has the same write speeds and fps range as the Compact Drive 1TB, but costs around 40% less. Recording only ProRes and identified by a white ring, the Compact Drive Express is a perfect match for the ALEXA 35 Base model and will be included in ARRI sales sets, making the camera not only more affordable to buy, but also to use.

The ALEXA 35 Base model and Premium model sets are available to order now and reflect ARRI’s long-term commitment to the ALEXA 35 system platform, for which further upgrades are already being planned.