Able to offer a complete, photorealistic end-to-end solution, from capture to distribution, for projects of any size, for any industry, Microsoft’s MRCS is now available through a partnership with Arcturus.

Content creators looking to leverage the power of volumetric video will soon have access to one of the highest-quality end-to-end capture solutions on the market: Microsoft’s Mixed Reality Capture Studios. Available through Arcturus, the solution features one of the most advanced 3D capture and reconstruction systems in existence and paired with an award-winning editing and streaming tool, all overseen by the most experienced volumetric team in the world.

MRCS software provides one of the highest-quality capture solutions on the market. Over 100 cameras work in unison to capture a subject in motion from multiple angles. The data is then processed by sophisticated reconstruction software to create high-quality, photorealistic 3D video for use in anything from VFX to live broadcasts to MR and beyond. In the coming months, the MRCS technology will integrate with Arcturus’ industry-leading HoloSuite tools to give users the ability to take the captured data and then edit it. From there, users can stream a compressed version to any device without loss of quality, all within the same pipeline.

“Arcturus has obsessed over MR and volumetric video for a decade, and our primary goal has always been to advance the state of volumetric production as a whole,” said Kamal Mistry, Arcturus CEO. “The MRCS technology gives us the opportunity to work with some of the best creators and studios in the world. By partnering with them, we will find comprehensive solutions that can help make volumetric technology more accessible, while introducing more options for how to use it.”

Arcturus and ongoing support for MRCS licensees

Here is some more information, shared by Arcturus, regarding the new partnership and how it will work. For content creators looking to take advantage of the power of volumetric video for a specific project or campaign, Arcturus will pair them with a licensed MRCS studio based on individual needs. Current license holders include some of the biggest capture studios in the world, with more expected to join in the future. Users can also work directly with Arcturus and take advantage of its own, in-house solution built around MRCS and HoloSuite technology. For the first time, the pioneers in editing and streaming volumetric video will begin to offer solutions for every aspect of the volumetric capture process, from initial recordings to final distribution.

For studios looking to become an MRCS partner, Arcturus can provide both the license and the expertise to help them set up a full studio from scratch or adapt an existing studio. On-site consultants will be dispatched to walk the client through the installation and construction process. Once up and running, Arcturus will continue to offer on-demand support as needed.

As a benefit of the ongoing support for MRCS licensees, along with producing its own projects, Arcturus will see an immediate boost to its R&D efforts focused on advancing volumetric video. Already considered one of the preeminent development teams in the industry, the addition of capture and reconstruction technologies will further accelerate its work, including the use of AI to improve capture quality while using fewer cameras.

As Arcturus develops new capabilities for the MRCS technology, it remains committed to its work as a member of the Volumetric Format Association, supporting the volumetric video production ecosystem as a whole. Arcturus will continue developing and evolving tools that are capture-agnostic, including HoloSuite, which empowers creators working with volumetric data from any provider.