Featuring Aputure’s BLAIR light engine, the new STORM 400x is surprisingly bright, with output matching or exceeding many 500W and 600W-level COB lights, says the company.

As the newest member of the Aputure STORM x series, the STORM 400x features Aputure’s BLAIR light engine, which delivers the best tunable white light quality with a wide 2500K-10,000K CCT range as well as the greatest CCT and full ASC MITC range +/- Green adjustment. Thanks to the BLAIR engine, the STORM 400x is also capable of outputting saturated colors across more than 70% of the Rec.2020 color space, controllable in Limited HSIC+ and x,y modes.

The STORM 400x is also surprisingly bright, with output matching or exceeding many 500W and 600W-level COB lights. Small but powerful, the STORM 400x is the Baby BLAIR. And because it is part of the STORM series, the STORM 400x also shares the STORM family’s industry-leading build and functionality, including extreme low-end dimming, IP65 rating, professional connectivity, and the ProLock Locking Bowens Mount for securely attaching modifiers with perfect optical alignment.

Optimized for the 400x, the CF7 Fresnel and Barn Doors Kit is a 7-inch Bowens Mount fresnel with included 8-leaf barn doors. Its beam range adjusts from 15º to 40º while maintaining a compact profile. The dual-expanding focusing system with multiple lens elements drastically reduces size and weight without compromising optical performance.

“The STORM lights offer some of the most advanced innovations Aputure has ever created,” explains Aaron Tsai, Chief Marketing Officer for Aputure. “From the STORM 1200x up to the mighty STORM XT52 and now the STORM 400x, they share the same BLAIR light engine technology, controls, low size and weight, and other features throughout the line. Add the matching compact fresnels like the new CF7 and you have tools that complement shoots of any scale. People have been asking when Aputure was going to make a smaller, more portable version of the STORM 1200x and that’s just what we’ve done in the STORM 400x. It’s truly the Baby BLAIR.”

The STORM 400x brings the most advanced and versatile point source light to small lighting kits and lighting packages all over the world, and the CF7 Fresnel gives STORM 400x users a powerful, compact Fresnel lens to pair with the new fixture. The STORM 400x is on sale now in the US for $1,059, and the CF7 Fresnel and Barn Doors Kit is on sale in the US for $199.