Aputure talks about “reinventing the panel” when the company talks about the new NOVA II 2×1, a new panel fixture that is tunable white from 1,800-20,000K CCT, tunable color over more than 90% of Rec.2020, and class-leading bright in both direct beam and when diffused.

“When we launched the STORM lights last year people immediately started asking when we would make a BLAIR-CG panel light,” explained Mitch Gross, VP of Marketing at Aputure. “The challenge was to make the best tunable white light panel that was also the best tunable color panel, and have it bright when used direct as a narrow 35° beam without being reduced to nothing with a diffuser. That’s a tall order when working with such a complex mix of emitters, but the engineering team surpassed themselves, even expanding on the BLAIR-CG performance by adding in Deep Red to balance our fluorescing Indigo for improved skin tones and color range. You can actually use it to light faces, with an amazing 90 SSI at 3200K. NOVA II is really a no-compromise light, just about the best in everything it does.”

The NOVA II 2×1 is the first fixture in a new NOVA II family, and the first panel light to feature the revolutionary BLAIR-CG light engine (Blue/Lime/Amber/Indigo/Red/Cyan/Green), which delivers the best quality tunable white light across an expansive 1,800K-20,000K CCT range, with full ASC MITC range +/- Green adjustment. The expanded BLAIR-CG light engine also offers the greatest range of tunable color light ever in an LED panel, covering more than 90% of the Rec.2020 color space, controllable in x,y and HSIC+ modes.

Thanks to a unique “focus-then-blend” optical design, NOVA II 2×1 delivers a direct 35° beam, which remains bright when diffused, providing increased versatility with no visible color fringing on subjects.

The advanced structural design of the NOVA II 2×1 allows it to achieve three goals normally at odds: low noise, low weight, and IP65 weather protection. Even when set to high-speed the fan outputs just 40dB, and the fixture weighs only 18kg including the yoke.

The NOVA II 2×1 launches alongside an ecosystem of accessories for light shaping and rigging. Light modifiers quickly attach and stack with NOVA II 2×1’s new front loading QuickClip system. Here is a list of the accessories:

The NOVA II 2×1 Softbox is a QuickClip diffusion modifier designed to set up in seconds.

The NOVA II 2×1 Dome Diffuser is a QuickClip omnidirectional modifier whose design produces a more diffuse light than the flat diffuser included with the NOVA II 2×1.

The NOVA II 2×1 Fabric Control Grid is a QuickClip light control modifier that slips onto the front of the NOVA II 2×1 to reduce off-axis spill from the fixture.

The NOVA II 2×1 Barn Doors is a QuickClip light shaping modifier for the NOVA II 2×1.

The Space Light 90 is a 90cm (3 foot) omnidirectional softbox modifier designed to convert NOVA II lights or any Bowens Mount fixture into a high output toplight or omnidirectional light source. Includes Bowens Mount adapter plate and adjustable light control skirt flaps.

The NOVA II 2×1 Removable Yoke with Clamp is an alternate yoke for NOVA II 2×1 that includes a clamp for rigging to pipe or truss.

The Dual Quick Release to Truss Clamp Adapter is a sturdy mounting accessory for the NOVA II 2×1. It replaces the removable yoke, and allows users to quickly and safely rig NOVA II 2x1s to truss structures. The low profile design saves space and is ideal when rigging many lights in an array.

The NOVA II 2×1 3-Light Bracket is a rigid mount that allows users to marry three NOVA II 2x1s in vertical orientation into a single light source.

The NOVA II 2×1 Rolling Hard Case is a protective case designed to hold the NOVA II 2×1 along with included accessories.

With the NOVA II 2×1, Aputure debuts a new generation of zero-compromise panel lighting for stages and rental packages all over the world. NOVA II 2×1 is on sale now in the US for $3,690.

Aputure is showcasing the company’s latest innovations at IBC2025, at stand 11.B22, with a wide range of its gear. Experience the all-new STORM 400x at our Product Gallery, try out the recently released Sidus Link Pro 2.0 in the Playground and learn everything about the innovative BLAIR light engine at the Studio.