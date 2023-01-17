Apple has dropped a batch of M2 upgrades for both the MacBook Pro and the Mac Minis. And this includes a couple of new new chips in the M2 line, the M2 Pro and the M2 Max. The M2 Pro is available in both the new Mac Book Pros and the Mac Minis.

There is also the new M2 Max which will be an option powering the new Mac Book Pros.

If you watch the introduction video there is a lot of talk about video, video editing, codec playback and encoding. I would dare to say more that a lot of Apple Mac production introductions so it’s pretty obvious video work is important to Apple. I was very impressed with the M1 MacBook Pros so these are tempting for someone who still has an old Intel MacBook Pro that gets regular use. That thing really struggles when compared to Apple Silicon machines.

Below are the bullet point specs and you can price them out for yourself at the Apple store. Both the new MacBook Pros and the new Mac minis are available starting January 24.

MacBook Pro 14” and 16”

The new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro features M2 Pro and M2 Max — Apple’s next-generation pro silicon — delivering even more game-changing performance and the longest battery life in a Mac.

With M2 Pro and M2 Max, the world’s most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop, MacBook Pro tackles demanding pro tasks, like color grading up to 2x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, and with the M2 Max, creators can work on scenes so large, PC laptops can’t even run them.

Building on the unprecedented power efficiency of Apple silicon, battery life on MacBook Pro is now up to 22 hours — the longest battery life ever in a Mac.

Rounding out the unrivaled features of the MacBook Pro is its renowned Liquid Retina XDR display, extensive array of connectivity, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics.

Customers can order the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro today starting at $1,999, with availability beginning Tuesday, January 24.

Mac mini