Much more affordable than an XDR Display, the Mac Studio has good audio, webcam, optional matte and more.

Among other announcements today, Apple announced its new 27″ Studio Display monitor for half the price of an XDR display. I am glad it has a 16:9 ratio and that matte is indeed available as a paid option, although Apple’s special, high-end matte offering is called Nano-texture and costs an extra US$300 this time (as opposed to US$1000 extra with the XDR) which makes it US$1899 pre-tax. It also incorporates a beam-forming array of three microphones and noise reduction, as well as well as a six-speaker system with force-canceling woofers and a webcam. Ahead are some more key specs with a bit of my commentary, followed by the official press release, together with a new desktop called Mac Studio, which starts at US$1999 without monitor, keyboard or pointing device, as is the same case with the Mac Mini.

5K Retina display

27-inch (diagonal) 16:9 5K Retina display

5120-by-2880 resolution at 218 pixels per inch

600 nits brightness

Support for 1 billion colors (US billion, with 9 zeros, not 12)

Wide color (P3)

Note: Apple did not state whether it’s 8-bit, 10-bit FRC (simulated 10-bit) or true 10-bit. I’ll update this or publish I new article once I know.

Color spaces with Apple’s comment, followed by mine:

Apple Display (P3-600 nits)

HDTV Video (BT.709-BT.1886)

NTSC Video (BT.601 SMPTE-C) (standard definition)

PAL and SECAM Video (BT.601 EBU) (standard definition)

Digital Cinema (P3-DCI)

Digital Cinema (P3-D65) (favored my most colorists I know)

Design and Print (P3-D50)

Photography (P3-D65)

Internet and Web (sRGB)

Webcam

12MP Ultra Wide camera with 122° field of view

ƒ/2.4 aperture

Audio

High-fidelity six-speaker system with force-canceling woofers

Support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos

Three-mic array with high signal-to-noise ratio (per Apple) and directional beamforming

Ports

One Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port

Three USB-C ports

One upstream Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port for host (with 96W host charging)

Three downstream USB-C ports (up to 10Gb/s) for connecting peripherals, storage, and networking

Mounting options

Standard stand with tilt −5° to +25°

Option for: VESA mount adapter (100mm x 100mm) at same price

Paid option: Tilt- and height-adjustable stand with Tilt: −5° to +25° and Height adjustment: total of 105 mm

Full press release

