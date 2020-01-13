Post Production

Congratulations to the 2020 Oscar nominees

with links to Art of the Cut interviews

January 13, 2020

The Academy announces 2020 Nominations

Here are the 2020 Oscar nominations, including links to the interviews with the editor from Art of the Cut. Most interviews are about the actual films listed here. Some are from interviews about previous films (noted below).

Best Picture

“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman” (from an earlier film)
“Jojo Rabbit” (hopefuly coming soon)
“Joker”
“Little Women” (interview coming this week)
“Marriage Story” (from an earlier film)
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
“Parasite”

Christian Bale in Twentieth Century Fox’s FORD V FERRARI.

 

Best Film Editing

“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman” (from a previous interview)
“Jojo Rabbit” (hopefully coming soon)
“Joker”
“Parasite”

Best Sound Editing

“Ford v Ferrari”
“Joker”
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best Sound Mixing

“Ad Astra”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Joker”
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best Visual Effects

“Avengers: Endgame”
“The Irishman”
“The Lion King”
“1917”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

 

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Two-time Oscar®-winner Tom Hanks portrays one of America’s most cherished icons, Mister Rogers, on the set of TriStar Pictures’ Untitled Mr. Rogers / Tom Hanks Project. Photo Credit: Lacey Terrell
Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” (hopefully coming soon)
Florence Pugh, “Little Women” (inerview coming soon)
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

 

Best Costume Design

“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit” (hopefully coming soon)
“Joker”
“Little Women” (interview coming soon)
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Original Score

“Joker”
“Little Women” (interview coming soon)
“Marriage Story”
“1917”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

 

Best Animated Short Film

“Dcera (Daughter)”
“Hair Love”
“Kitbull”
“Memorable”
“Sister”

 

Best Live-Action Short Film

“Brotherhood”
“Nefta Football Club”
“The Neighbors’ Window”
“Sariahs”
“A Sister”

Brad Pitt star in Columbia Pictures “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

 

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” (interview coming soon)
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

 

Best Animated Feature

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“I Lost My Body”
“Klaus”
“Missing Link”
“Toy Story 4”

(center) George MacKay as Schofield in “1917,” co-written and directed by Sam Mendes.
Best Cinematography

“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“The Lighthouse”
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Documentary Feature

“American Factory”
“The Cave”
“The Edge of Democracy”
“For Sama”
“Honeyland”

 

Best Documentary Short

“In the Absence”
“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
“Life Overtakes Me”
“St. Louis Superman”
“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Best International Feature

“Corpus Christi”
“Honeyland”
“Les Miserables”
“Pain and Glory”
“Parasite”

 

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Bombshell”
“Joker”
“Judy”
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
“1917”

George MacKay as Schofield in “1917,” the new epic from Oscar®-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes.
Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,”
“Toy Story 4
“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”
“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”
“Stand Up” from “Harriet”

 

Best Production Design

“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit” (hopefully coming soon)
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
“Parasite”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit” (hopefully coming soon)
“Joker”
“Little Women” (interview coming soon)
“The Two Popes”

 

Best Original Screenplay

“Knives Out”
“Marriage Story”
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Parasite”


