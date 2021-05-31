Join us on a new path as we expand the scope of the podcast with some new voices who will talk with the editors of the latest shows and films as well as other creators from across the industry

We’re making some exciting changes! As you might know, Steve Hullfish has moved on to other projects and is no longer hosting the “Art of the Cut” Podcast. What does that mean for the “Art of the Cut” Podcast feed? Well, over the coming weeks and months you will hear some new voices that will expand the scope of this podcast to include more of the creative process that unfolds behind the scenes on your favorite films, shows and documentaries. Along with fantastic interviews with the top editors of today, we will also bring you conversations with visual effects experts, cinematographers, production designers, directors, and many more of the top artists who are on the front lines of our industry. Listen to our quick announcement below:

We are really excited for this new chapter and hope that you are too. Thank you for being part of this journey, we can’t wait for what’s to come!

Next week we will drop our next episode, a conversation with Cassidy Shipley, one of the production designers on the Oscar winning film “Mank”. If you aren’t already subscribed make sure to head to your favorite podcast app and search for the “Art of the Cut Podcast.” On that feed you will find nearly 100 interviews with the top editors of today as well as all of the future podcast that we will be putting out!