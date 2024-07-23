Without requesting them, I was recently awarded two different certificates by Eric Hauch, the CEO of Authory. The first certificate (shown above) is for being a «Human Writer», as opposed to being an AI writer). The second certificate (shown below) is for being an «Experience Leader». This means that Eric Hauch and his company, Authory, still cares about having human writers. I have been an extremely happy paid Pro user of the multiple services of Authory for several months now, but I have been delaying publishing a detailed review about it until the company activates a few pending features, some of which I have suggested or requested. Today, I want to thank Eric Hauch and Authory for recognizing the value of human writers. Although I use various AI tools to improve audio recordings and to substitute a teleprompter, I have not become compelled in any way to have a robot write for me, since writing comes quite naturally to me.

From Authory’s FAQ about these certificates:

What is the Experience Leader Certificate?

The Experience Leader Certificate is a prestigious recognition awarded to individuals whose experience in writing articles is significantly higher than the work experience of an average writer. It is awarded by Authory, a trusted platform that conducts regular audits of millions of articles from thousands of professional content creators.

What does the Experience Leader Certificate signify?

The Experience Leader Certificate signifies that, based on the number of articles written compared to other writers, the recipient has a high level of expertise in writing articles.

How can I verify the authenticity of the Experience Leader Certificate? The Experience Leader Certificate is awarded by Authory, a reputable platform that conducts regular audits of millions of articles from thousands of professional content creators. You can verify the authenticity of the certificate by checking the unique certificate link: If it is hosted on authory.com, then the certificate is valid.

Clarification of why I have received two different certificates

I imagine that the reason that I have received two different certificates is because I have purchased two independent Pro accounts from Authory, dividing up my work in Castilian (aka «Spanish») and English. That probably explains the difference in «Number of articles by certificate holder».

Links to the two certificates

Lee este artículo en buen castellano

¿Estoy oficialmente certificado como escritor humano? ¡Sí!

