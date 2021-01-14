AJA Video Systems announced that the company has released two new 12G-SDI openGear solutions, AJA OG-12GM and AJA OG-FiDO-TR-12G.

Designed for use in high-density openGear 2RU frames and compatible with Ross DashBoard software for flexible device control and monitoring, the new AJA 12G-SDI openGear solutions are now available.

The new 12G-SDI openGear solutions, AJA OG-12GM and AJA OG-FiDO-TR-12G expand the family of AJA openGear compatible converter cards, essential for critical broadcast and IP applications, to provide the highest levels of quality and reliability for use in openGear frames, including AJA’s OG-X-FR.

Featuring support for up to 4K/UltraHD content, OG-12GM is a 12G-SDI to/from quad-link 3G-SDI Muxer/DeMuxer, and OG-FiDO-TR-12G is a state-of-the-art 12G-SDI/Fiber transceiver. Both are designed for use in high-density openGear 2RU frames and compatible with Ross DashBoard software for flexible device control and monitoring.

“As demand for high raster 4K/UltraHD content increases, convenient 12G-SDI solutions are critical to simplifying cabling and transport of high bandwidth content,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “In response to industry demand, we’re bolstering our lineup of 12G-SDI workflow tools with the new OG-12GM card and OG-FiDO-TR-12G transceiver, which feature industry-wide compatibility in openGear frames.”

The new converter cards from AJA

OG-12GM is an openGear-compatible SDI transport converter that supports single-link 12G-SDI to/from quad-link 3G-SDI, two Sample Interleave (2SI) to/from Square Division (Quadrant) pixel mapping, and selectable Distribution Amplifier (1×4). It provides detailed timing analysis for validating alignment of quad-link SDI inputs via a unique timing analyzer that quickly helps to identify possible timing issues for quad-link signals. Ideal for critical broadcast applications where high-quality conversion and reliability are required, OG-12GM features openGear’s high-density architecture and DashBoard support on Windows, macOS or Linux for monitoring and control over a local network or remotely.

OG-FiDO-TR-12G offers unmatched flexibility and cost-efficiency for 12G-SDI to Fiber conversion and Fiber to 12G-SDI conversion with single-link LC connectivity, enabling long cable runs up to 10km for single mode. OG-FiDO-TR-12G is compatible with all certified openGear products and supports Ross DashBoard software for convenient remote control and monitoring over a PC or local network to further simplify production workflows.

OG-12GM and OG-FiDO-TR-12G are now available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $895 and $1325, respectively.