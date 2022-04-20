In a pre-NAB virtual press conference, AJA introduced a number of solutions and upgrades across their product line. This includes a range of powerful new solutions and updates targeted at streamlining broadcast, production, post, and proAV workflows to deliver high-resolution, HDR, and high-raster content with greater ease and efficiency. New releases include the launch of HELO Plus, a compact, next-generation H.264 streaming and recording device with an advanced feature set, and a pair of openGear® 12G-SDI to fiber converters for simple transport of high-bandwidth signals up to 10km. AJA also announced feature-rich updates for its production-proven lineup of solutions, including FS4 v3.0 with advanced HDR workflow support; BRIDGE LIVE v1.13 with synchronous multi-channel transport for SDI backhaul or cloud contribution; BRIDGE NDI 3G v1.5 with new NDI® 5 support; and Diskover Media Edition v2.0, featuring new plugins for the Telestream GLIM and Vantage software.

The AJA press event can be viewed here.

HELO Plus

AJA extended its line of H.264 streaming and recording devices with the debut of HELO Plus, designed to help video professionals achieve a higher production value with greater cost efficiency and a smaller gear footprint. Dual streaming outputs allow users to create assets with different parameter settings per output (bit rate, GOP length, frame rate, picture geometry, b-frame cadence, etc.), and feed each into one of two destinations, so that they can easily create assets with different parameter settings from a single input or layered imagery from both inputs with built-in graphics abilities. HELO Plus users can also select either of the encoders to drive USB, SD card, or NAS recording, and can include the output of the graphics layout compositions. Additional features include SRT support, improved scheduling options and device operation, and group control for triggered start/stop operations with Ki Pro Ultra 12G.

HELO Plus feature highlights include:

Simultaneous high-quality H.264 HD streaming and recording with the push of a button

A web-based scheduler to set up recording and streaming events for specific dates and times without an external control system

Powerful multi-input video and graphics processing to create sophisticated production looks using “Layouts” without external switchers and the ability to add more processing power to existing cost-efficient production equipment

Dual streaming outputs for simultaneous live streaming to multiple content delivery networks with improved resiliency and efficiency

1x 3G-SDI input and 1x 3G-SDI output

1x HDMI input and 1x HDMI output

1x Stereo analog audio input and 1x Stereo analog audio output

1x 1GigE network connection for control and SMB recording/playback

1x dedicated MicroUSB port for use with AJA Mini-Config software

1x USB 3.2 Gen1 port (5Gb/s) for media recording and playback

1x SD card slot for media recording and playback

External power supply with locking connector

Pricing and Availability

AJA HELO Plus is anticipated to be available via AJA’s worldwide reseller network in June 2022 for $1699 US MSRP. For more details, visit: www.aja.com/products/helo-plus.

OG-FiDO-2T-12G and OG-FiDO-T-12G-ST

A pair of new openGear®-compatible 12G-SDI to fiber conversion solutions are now available, including OG-FiDO-2T-12G, a dual-channel 12G-SDI to fiber transmitter that supports conversion of two independent channels of baseband 12G-SDI to LC fiber for simple transport of signals up to 10km. The new OG-FiDO-T-12G-ST supports single-channel 12G-SDI to fiber conversion, enabling the transport of a single 12G-SDI baseband signal over ST fiber for remote or long-distance workflows. Both new models support HDR video, feature industry-wide compatibility with certified openGear products, and support Ross DashBoard software for remote control and monitoring.

AJA OG-FiDO 12G cards offer unmatched flexibility and cost-efficiency for 12G-SDI to fiber conversion, enabling single-cable simplicity for long cable runs up to 10km. OG-FiDO-2T-12G and OG-FiDO-T-12G-ST are fully compatible with all certified openGear products, including AJA’s OG-X-FR 2RU rackframe with capacity for up to 20 slots per frame. Both OG-FiDO models are hot swappable, support HDR, and feature automatic input signal detection and reclocking. Support for Ross DashBoard on Windows®, macOS®, or Linux® offers convenient monitoring and control over a local network or remotely.

“Simpler cabling and the ability to transport high-bandwidth signals over long distances are paramount in any live production environment today and AJA OG-FiDO 12G solutions enable both, while also ensuring the integrity of video feeds are maintained as they move throughout the production chain. We’ve recently expanded our openGear lineup with the introduction of OG-FiDO-2T-12G and OG-FiDO-T-12G-ST to further streamline the most demanding 12G-SDI production workflows,” stated Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

Pricing and Availability

OG-FiDO-2T-12G and OG-FiDO-T-12G-ST are now available through AJA’s global reseller network for $1,509 US MSRP and $1,029 US MSRP, respectively. For more information on AJA’s full lineup of openGear® solutions, visit: www.aja.com/family/opengear.

FS4 3.0

AJA’s FS4 4K/UltraHD and multi-channel HD frame synchronizer and up/down/cross converter received a new v3.0 firmware update. Loaded with new feature improvements, the free update offers support for advanced HDR workflows, including the ability to configure the HDR components of the SDI output VPID on a channel-by-channel basis – vital for improved VPID management – and new HDR test patterns. FS4 v3.0 also increases the frame buffering depth from 6 to 20 frames, offers enhanced ancillary data management, and features improved overall usability.

As HDR productions are on the rise, the need for better VPID management is mandatory. Many pieces of equipment in the signal chain ignore or delete this now critical information. FS4 v3.0 offers the ability to configure the HDR components of the SDI output VPID on a channel-by-channel basis, which has proven vital to workflows that require a consistent and correct VPID. If utilizing the monitor output, overwriting the SDI VPID also overwrites the HDMI EOTF and Colorimetry infoframes. To further assist with HDR workflows, FS4 v3.0 also includes new HDR test patterns and an improved Web UI status page to display more VPID information.

In response to industry demand and user feedback, FS4 v3.0 also increases ancillary data pass-through or translation capabilities for a wide range of formats and conversions. In transmission applications requiring the use of SCTE-104 markers for ad insertion, FS4 will now automatically pass-through SCTE-104 packets. FS4’s new Timecode Xlator will pass-through or translate ancillary timecode (LTC, VITC1, or VITC2). The update also expands the set of conversions that support pass-through of Closed Captioning.

Additionally, Enhanced Single Channel Mode (ESC) offers simultaneous 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD outputs where the 2K/HD output can have its own unique down-conversion applied. In this mode, processing can be performed on a true 4K or UltraHD signal, and a down-converter is available for HD or SD needs via the SDI monitor output.

Pricing and Availability

The update is available today as a free download from the AJA support page.

BRIDGE LIVE v1.13

BRIDGE LIVE v1.13 is a feature-rich software update for AJA’s multi-channel UltraHD and HD live video solution for remote production, contribution, collaboration, streaming, and delivery. For multi-camera workflows across a pair or multiple units, BRIDGE LIVE v1.13 introduces new multi-channel synchronous transport for SDI backhaul or cloud contribution, enabling separate UltraHD or HD channels to be transmitted and received in sync. The update also adds dual-channel UltraHD support to enable full bi-directional UltraHD exchange, and multichannel end-to-end HDR support over SDI to preserve full image parameters during transport from site-to-site.

A turnkey enterprise solution, BRIDGE LIVE simplifies the transport of multi-channel UltraHD and HD video between uncompressed SDI to and from a wide range of streaming and contribution codecs, including NDI, H.265, H.264, MPEG-2, and JPEG 2000. For multi-camera workflows across a pair or multiple units, BRIDGE LIVE v1.13 introduces new multi-channel synchronous transport to enable separate UltraHD and HD channels to be transmitted and received in sync. For SDI backhaul, this enables the use of one or more pairs of BRIDGE LIVE systems to transport incoming SDI cameras and other feeds from one location to another, then output the SDI signals with the sync relationship preserved. This feature also allows for contributing multi-channel synchronous sources to cloud platforms and services.

BRIDGE LIVE v1.13 further introduces new end-to-end HDR over SDI capabilities via ANC data to enable remote HDR workflows, preserving SDI transfer characteristics, colorimetry, and luminance from SDI ingest to SDI output. In addition to its single-channel UltraHD 60p capability, BRIDGE LIVE v1.13 adds support for UltraHD dual encode/decode or bi-directional encode/decode up to 30p.

Pricing and Availability

BRIDGE LIVE v1.13 will be available soon to existing users with an active maintenance agreement for download from AJA’s website. Customers without a maintenance agreement can access bug fixes within v1.13 but will not receive new feature access. BRIDGE LIVE is available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network starting at $15,999 US MSRP. For more information, visit: www.aja.com/products/bridge-live.

BRIDGE NDI 3G v1.5

A new v1.5 update for BRIDGE NDI 3G is now available, which brings new NDI® 5 support and a host of performance enhancements to AJA’s high-performance gateway appliance for high-density conversion to/from SDI and NewTek’s NDI® video over IP protocol. BRIDGE NDI 3G v1.5 further introduces discovery server compatibility, new low-latency settings for time critical workflows, timecode support, expanded system time options, and dynamic connection bandwidth sensing for remote management.

BRIDGE NDI 3G features dual 10GigE onboard NICs for NDI I/O and remote control over the web, as well as high-density 3G-SDI connections for up to 16 channels of SDI I/O – providing up to four channels of 4K or 16 channels of HD, or a mixture of HD and 4K NDI encodes/decodes in a compact form-factor. BRIDGE NDI 3G v1.5 expands support for NDI 5, the newest version of NewTek’s widely adopted IP protocol that simplifies sharing live, high-quality, low-latency video with any device in any location worldwide. For large scale or growing NDI infrastructures, BRIDGE NDI 3G v1.5 also introduces discovery server support, helping teams maintain performance of NDI devices for production environments with hundreds of NDI sources on a network.

To simplify integration of SDI sources into NDI workflows – where timecode is not widely supported – BRIDGE NDI 3G v1.5 adds new timecode capabilities, enabling VITC, LTC, or TOD to be assigned for SDI/NDI conversions. Expanded time controls further enable local time zones to be displayed for online systems and custom times be used for offline systems. For seamless remote management over public internet or unpredictable networks, BRIDGE NDI 3G v1.5 adds dynamic bandwidth sensing, which automatically adjusts to bandwidth fluctuations to ensure uninterrupted remote access and control. Additionally, new low-latency settings allow users to fine tune production environments, maintain high-quality video feeds, and support time critical workflows, where network conditions allow.

Pricing and Availability

BRIDGE NDI 3G v1.5 is now available as a free download from AJA’s website. BRIDGE NDI 3G is available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $12,999 US MSRP. For more information, visit: www.aja.com/products/bridge-ndi-3g.

Diskover Media Edition v2.0

Diskover Media Edition v2.0 is the first update for AJA’s data management software that allows media and entertainment professionals to easily search, find, and analyze media assets and associated metadata from on-premises, remote, and cloud storage. The free update includes plug-ins for the Telestream GLIM remote media player, helping creative professionals quickly preview media files in high resolution with color accuracy via any web browser, and for the Telestream Vantage media processing platform to simplify media transcoding and generating proxy files and deliverable packages. Diskover Media Edition v2.0 also adds security enhancements to safeguard assets and streamline file searches.

Telestream GLIM helps creative professionals quickly preview media files in high resolution with color accuracy via any web browser – without generating a proxy file. With direct access to and the ability to launch the player in AJA Diskover Media Edition, professionals can now easily view and validate files located on-premises or in cloud storage as indexed by Diskover Media Edition, as well as associated metadata. All files are shown with SCTE-35 markers, waveform view, and audio metering to ensure compliance standards on-the-fly, for any user, in any location.

Access to Telestream’s powerful Vantage platform via AJA Diskover Media Edition v2.0 gives remote workers access to centralized tools for generating proxy files or transcoding media assets for delivery. Users can now select files and send them to an on-premises or cloud-based Telestream Vantage system to generate proxies or transcode the assets, regardless of user, file, or Vantage system location. Coupled with AJA Diskover Media Edition’s global index, the plug-in accelerates workflows by eliminating roundtripping between applications and streamlining file searches.

These latest feature additions round out a robust data management and insights solution that provides read-only access to file metadata – safeguarding assets and streamlining file search. AJA Diskover Media Edition further simplifies the organization of assets from various sources, scanning all fragmented data and combining it into a global index. It also notifies users when files are available and where they’re located via Elasticsearch in the backend, which continuously indexes all storage volumes in parallel. Search tools and filters, as well as granular search on media specific attributes for more refined searches are also standout features, as is the software’s thumbnail/preview plug-in functionality, which helps users better locate and verify files.

Pricing and Availability

AJA Diskover Media Edition v2.0 is available as a free download today for AJA Diskover Media Edition users with active licenses. Detailed instructions for using Telestream GLIM and Vantage with Diskover are available here and here. AJA Diskover Media Edition is available for $11,995 US MSRP per license. To download the update, visit: www.aja.com/products/aja-diskover-media-edition