Avid Artist | DNxIP enables broadcasters and large post-production facilities to benefit from the flexibility and efficiency of video-over-IP.

Based on the new Io IP, recently mentioned here at ProVideo Coalition, Avid Artist | DNxIP is custom engineered to Avid’s specifications, and includes an XLR audio input on the front of the device for microphone or line level sources. Avid Artist | DNxIP leverages the power of Thunderbolt 3 to facilitate simple, fast HD/SD video and audio ingest/output from/to IP networks. It features dual Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy chaining, and two SFP+ cages for video and audio routing over 10 GigE IP networks. The portable, aluminum encased device also supports SMPTE 2022-6 uncompressed video, audio and VANC data over IP, as well as SMPTE 2022-7 for redundancy protection. The highly portable desktop box eliminates the challenges of managing physical resources associated with legacy video routing over SDI and gives customers more flexibility in how they route video within their facilities.

“The increased agility and efficiency of IP workflows is a must have for content creators and broadcasters in today’s competitive climate,” said Alan Hoff, VP of Market Solutions for Avid. “We’ve collaborated with AJA on the newest addition to our Avid Artist product line, Avid Artist DNxIP, which offers broadcasters and post-production facilities a portable yet powerful video interface for IP workflows.”

“Avid Artist | DNxIP is the next evolution of our development efforts with Avid, a trusted technology partner. We’re excited to be teaming up with with them again on a next-generation hardware option that meets the needs of professional IP workflows,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

Avid Artist | DNxIP feature highlights include:

Laptop or desktop HD/SD capture and playback over IP across Thunderbolt 3

Audio input for analog microphone to record single-channel 16-bit D/A analog audio, 48 kHz sample rate, balanced, using industry standard XLR

Backwards compatibility with existing Thunderbolt hosts

SMPTE 2022-6 and 2022-7 I/O

Dual 10 GigE connectivity via two SFP+ cages compatible with 10 GigE SFP transceiver modules from leading third-party providers

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy chaining of up to six Thunderbolt devices

3G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 video monitoring

Audio I/O: 16-channel embedded SDI; 8-channel embedded HDMI; 4-channel analog audio In and 4-channel audio Out via XLR break-out

Small, rugged design suited for an array of production environments

Downstream keyer

Standard 12v 4-pin XLR for AC or battery power

Avid Artist | DNxIP will be available through authorized Avid resellers in early 2018. Follow the link for more information about this product.

