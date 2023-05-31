The After Effects 23.4 release, previewed at NAB, was released. New features include:

Properties Panel with support for Layer Transforms, Text, Paragraph, and Shapes. Support for Essential Graphics in the Properties Panel will be released in the future.

Effect Manager with Crash Detection

Startup and Repair including Safe Mode

3D Gizmo Constrained Snapping

Support for Sony Venice 2 and iPhone Cinematic Mode footage

Quality of Life improvements such as better Project Panel Sorting, additional Audio Sample Rate support (16Khz, 64Khz, 88.2Khz and 176.4Khz), updated Default, Standard and Small Screen workspaces, and an updated Track Matte pick whip icon.

Numerous bug fixes for stability and functionality improvements.

There were also some changes in the SDK, with more coming in the age of AI.

Here’s are user coverage of this release: After Effects 23.4 UPDATE | What’s NEW? from Adobe Basics and What’s New in After Effects 2023 from SternFX (one of many recent AE videos from Eran Stern).

Additionally, Adobe Support shared April 2023 After Effects Community Recap, which includes a solution to a freeze crash on Windows from ShiveringCactus: VFX Tutorials.

The May 2023 update of Premiere Pro (23.4) introduced Text-Based Editing and includes important fixes and user-requested improvements like Background auto save.

Learn what’s new in Premiere Pro in video from Premiere Basics, Olufemii, and Premiere Gal. Some background on the reception of Premiere lately can be found in Adobe Responded To My Video About Editors Leaving Premiere Pro… (from before this update).

The May 2023 release of Photoshop (24.5) included Adjustment Presets, the Remove Tool, Contextual Task Bar, Improved Gradients, and in the Photoshop (Beta) app, Generative Fill to extend Adobe Firefly.

Note that Adobe says that “while generative AI features are in beta, all generated output is for personal use only and cannot be used commercially.” Apparently all monetized videos showing Generative Fill are illegal!

Generative Fill (Beta; detailed Help) overshadows the other features for now. It’s straightforward to use but there are some gotchas popping up, as explained in Generative Fill In Photoshop – Low Resolution Fix! from Photoshop Training Channel.

Also below, Terry White covered all the new features.

Chris Zwar continued his discussion of AE and color management here on PVC in his video and article, Color Management Part 17: Linear Compositing.

Michael Ponch shared You DON’T NEED the SABER Plugin 2023 | Advanced Glow FX in After Effects.

Motion By Scott shared 4 Super Easy Ways To TRANSFORM Your After Effects Projects.

School of Motion posted Stop Digging For Settings With This New AE Panel on the Properties Panel, as well as Is Generative Fill Useful for Motion Designers.

Battle Axe hired gun Jake In Motion posted What’s New in Rubberhose 3.

Ω