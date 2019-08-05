Post Production

After Effects Classic Course: Photo Filter

An easy way to add gels to your lenses in post.

Chris and Trish Meyer August 05, 2019

A couple of posts ago we were talking about using Colorama for tinting an image. If you are just trying to create a simple monochromatic color cast, you might view that as using a sledgehammer to open a sunflower seed. So let’s go to the opposite extreme and talk about one of the simplest color tinting effects (heck, one of the simplest effects, period): Photo Filter.

 

This movie was previously created for our Insight Into Effects course on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired that course from their library, so we’re making the movies from it available publicly for free. Click here for the playlist of previous movies we’ve made available.


The secret life of behind-the-lens nets

Chris and Trish Meyer
Chris & Trish Meyer founded Crish Design (formerly known as CyberMotion) in the very earliest days of the desktop motion graphics industry.

