As we get asked to do more and more on each production, visual artists will be well-served to have a few simple audio skills. Adobe recognizes this, and includes an audio editing program with their suite of visual tools.

Adobe tried developing their own audio program in house – Soundbooth – but about a decade ago decided to buy the popular (and mature) Windows audio program CoolEdit. They made it cross-platform, renamed it Audition, and included in their suite of software, including an editing command in After Effects (as well as in Premiere Pro) to take a source file and round-trip it through Audition.

In these two movies, we’ll show you how to do this round-trip, and demonstrate a few of the common audio enhancement tools in Audition you might want to take advantage of.

Simple:

This movie demonstrates replacing audio effects in After Effects with processing in Audition, including taking advantage of the Favorites and Presets in Audition.

Advanced:

Here we did a bit deeper, including handling clips with both audio and video, as well as one of our favorite ways to improve voiceover tracks.