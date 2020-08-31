As we get asked to do more and more on each production, visual artists will be well-served to have a few simple audio skills. Adobe recognizes this, and includes an audio editing program with their suite of visual tools.
Adobe tried developing their own audio program in house – Soundbooth – but about a decade ago decided to buy the popular (and mature) Windows audio program CoolEdit. They made it cross-platform, renamed it Audition, and included in their suite of software, including an editing command in After Effects (as well as in Premiere Pro) to take a source file and round-trip it through Audition.
In these two movies, we’ll show you how to do this round-trip, and demonstrate a few of the common audio enhancement tools in Audition you might want to take advantage of.
Simple:
This movie demonstrates replacing audio effects in After Effects with processing in Audition, including taking advantage of the Favorites and Presets in Audition.
Advanced:
Here we did a bit deeper, including handling clips with both audio and video, as well as one of our favorite ways to improve voiceover tracks.
These movies were previously appeared on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired this course from their library, so we’re making the movies from it available publicly for free. You can either scan our page on ProVideo Coalition to see the other free movies we’ve posted over the last couple of years, or check out the Crish Design channel on YouTube.
