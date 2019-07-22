Post Production

After Effects Classic Course: Colorama 2 – Tinting

Colorama might be the ultimate tinting plug-in in AE.

Chris and Trish Meyer July 22, 2019

After watching the movie in the previous post, you should now be over your initial shock and fear of Colorama, and understand how it works. Now let’s put it to work, here as a very powerful color tinting tool:

This movie previously appeared in our Insight Into Effects course on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired that course from their library, so we’re making the movies from it available publicly for free. Click here for the playlist of previous movies we’ve made available.


Chris and Trish Meyer
Chris & Trish Meyer founded Crish Design (formerly known as CyberMotion) in the very earliest days of the desktop motion graphics industry. Their design and animation work has appeared on shows and promos for CBS,…

