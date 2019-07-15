The last few posts have been about both the corrective and creative uses of color manipulation. Now it’s time to get purely creative with the most over-the-top color manipulation plug-in in After Effects: Colorama.

This powerful effect is initially overwhelming, because it can do so much from sedate tinting to psychedelic color cycling. So let’s start with a gentle but thorough introduction to how it works, and then in the next two posts we’ll get into the mild and wild applications of it.

This movie previously appeared in our Insight Into Effects course on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired that course from their library, so we’re making the movies from it available publicly for free. Click here for the playlist of previous movies we’ve made available.

