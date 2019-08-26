While discussing color-oriented plug-in effects, one of the more common tasks we’ve covered is fixing color imbalances in an image. Well, what do you do if that imbalance changes over time? You can keyframe your changes to match the changes in the footage and hope you don’t get odd pulsing or flickering…or in some cases, you can get away with the automated Color Stabilizer effect:

This movie previously appeared in our Insight Into Effects course on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired that course from their library, so we’re making the movies from it available publicly for free. Click here for the playlist of previous movies we’ve made available.

