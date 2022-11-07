Adobe Video updates at Max 2022 outlined the October 2022 Adobe updates and video notes for Creative Cloud. In an unusual turn, there were numerous overview videos in several languages that celebrated this release. That’s odd because the feature updates were relatively few, unless you also consider 3D Model Import, Properties Panel, and OpenColorIO and ACES color management that launched in the beta version.

Here’s a small sample: After Effects 2023 New Features from Creative Dojo, and New Features in After Effects 2023 🎉 Native 3D Objects!?!? from School of Motion, and New Features in After Effects 2023 from flomotion.

Jason Boone of Boone Loves Video had several more videos, including two on new features in My Animation Presets in Adobe After Effects 2023 (ft. Jake Bartlett) and NEW Track Matte Layers!❤️Adobe After Effects (2023).

School of Motion resurged with a good number of videos for the public, including Joey Korenman musing on Adobe’s hugely expensive purchase of Figma in Why did Adobe spend 20 BILLION DOLLARS for Figma???, and Animating the iPhone 14’s Dynamic Island in After Effects | An Animation Workshop. Adobe’s takeover of Figma has had a backlash, but not much noise from those hoping for better video toolsets. Here’s a Figma Tutorial on creating Apple’s Animated Dynamic Island by Mizko.

Jake in Motion explains why layers that are ‘supposed to stay still drift around’ in You NEED to understand spatial interpolation, and then breaks down exactly how the speed and value graphs work in The last Graph Editor video you’ll EVER need \\ After Effects Tutorial.

Jake Bartlett has more help in This switch is stressful \\ After Effects Tutorial, which explains exactly what that switch does when Continuously Rasterizing and Collapsing Transformations.

ukramedia’s Sergei Prokhnevskiy has also returned for a bunch of shorter, concentrated tutorials, often leveraging expressions. Here’s a few of them: Free Bar Graph Template for After Effects, How to Connect a Line to Multiple Layers in After Effects, and How to Link Text to Multiple Points in After Effects.

The Belgians at Cinecom.net posted WHY Your 3D Camera Tracking FAILS… 7 Things You SHOULD DO! to help improve your tracking. They also mention some new accelerated effects in Premiere 23.0 in They finally fixed the BIGGEST problem (October 2022 Update) on their Premiere Basics channel.

KeenTools has open beta of GeoTracker for After Effects, a port of a Nuke tool that aims to provide painless near real-time 3D object tracking. Several experienced AE users seemed impressed; here’s one demo of KeenTools GeoTracker for After Effects (Beta). There’s so much happening; I haven’t given Lockdown 2 for After Effects by Vranos a demo either.

PURE TERROR in After Effects!! Realistic Dripping Blood Effect by Texturelabs shows you how to generate fun hyperreal dripping. There are no keyframes, no expressions, and the project relies entirely on effects and layer styles.

SonduckFilm has a number of new tutorials, including an classier look in Create Luxury Animated Backgrounds in After Effects | Tutorial.

ActionMovieDad Daniel Hashimoto has a free plane projection tool for After Effects, shown in a recent podcast (time ~ 4:20). For more of him and friends, see the Maxon/Red Giant show VFX and Chill, for example the recent ART ATTACK!

Among the many resources sold through AEscripts.com is Soft Body 2 by MotionDesk, which lets you create soft objects with collisions and bend objects in After Effects.

In 5 Best Ways to Use Blur Creatively in After Effects, Ben Marriott covers 5 ways to add blur effects in some unexpected rounded, blobby ways. Blurs are more complicated that they often seem, and numerous, so even the basic ones need mental unpacking; see A Tale of Three Blurs on Prolost.

School of Motion also posted The EASY way to design for multiple screen sizes in After Effects | Free Template, where Sara Wade shows you how she designs once and delivers three.

CD / The Horrors of the Alpha Channel is part of Captain Disillusion’s VideoSyncrasies-like series on basic VFX problem solving. A money tape via 5tu. But wait, there’s more, like THE DEBUNKATHON (fancy cheap laughs).

My segue of the THE DEBUNKATHON (above) is This The Death of VFX? by Corridor Crew, on AI tech Stable Diffusion. I saw Dream Studio but didn’t see the potential — but it’s there. Beware though, magic is a fantasy of the ego, and such delusion will only allow monsters from the Id to manifest. More like Damien than Demon Seed.

More fun Stable Diffusion, but not yet life-changing, is This LIFECHANGING VFX Tool is FREE | After Effects & Stable Diffusion Img2Img Video Ai by Max Novak.

Here’s a youthful collection of Top 10 Crazy After Effects Techniques #14 – MindBending Creations! that inspired Black Mixture recently.

Also fun, but not quite ready for release is Supercreator. See Create videos 10x faster with AI – Supercreator.ai DEMO.

Of course Adobe products are filled with AI functions, with more coming; see Adobe MAX Sneak Peeks.

Yeah, AI will not let you forget that it’s coming. A good source on various perspectives is Kevin Roose (@kevinroose on Twitter), who recently noted in the NYT that We Need to Talk About How Good A.I. Is Getting. Much of it is hype but don’t sleep on it.

Courtside to the Cloud with Golden State Warriors, with Premiere Pro & Frame.io from IBC 2022 in September is an inside look at how the the NBA Golden State Warriors use “Camera to Cloud” in Frame.io to produce and edit HDR content with Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects.

Also fun, from NFL Throwback, is AMAZING Technology! From Yellow Line to skycam and Pylon Cam | NFL EXPLAINED Broadcast Innovations.