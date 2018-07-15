Post Production

AE Project Diary: 6) Xian part 2: With Video!

A video for those who prefer to watch than read

Profile Picture Chris Zwar July 15, 2018

As part of the After Effects Project Diary series, my last article looked at colour grading on the Xian project.  However at over 5,000 words it’s a bit of a slog and covered a lot of personal history.  While all of the extra background information is the main point of the project diaries, I know that for many people it’s easier to watch than to read – so here’s a relatively quick video that demonstrates the main points covered:

While the video demonstrates the main point of the full article – the benefits of keeping the compositing and colour grading processes separate – you can read the original articles here:

Part 1 (compositing)

Part 2 (colour grading)

And of course, if you found these interesting then please check out my other articles.


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

After Effects News 2018 July.e1

Profile Picture
Chris Zwar
author
Chris was born a geek, and was lucky enough to own a Commodore 64 at a time when the number of students at his primary school who owned a computer could be counted on one…

You Might Also Like

After Effects News 2018 July.e1
Post Production

After Effects News 2018 July.e1

Perhaps the biggest feature to hit After Effects in last 10 years or so...
Creating a Dark and Stormy Night in Final Cut Pro X
Post Production

Creating a Dark and Stormy Night in Final Cut Pro X

This week on MacBreak Studio, I show Steve Martin from Ripple Training how to...
Replacing a Sky in Final Cut Pro X
Post Production

Replacing a Sky in Final Cut Pro X

This week on MacBreak Studio, Steve Martin from Ripple Training shows us how to...
After Effects News 2018.June.e1
Post Production

After Effects News 2018.June.e1

The media landscape for After Effects has passed its fourth or fifth extinction. We’re...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of