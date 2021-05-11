Text Gradients in Premiere Pro

Previously only available with the Legacy Titler toolset, text gradients are now part of the modern titling tools in the Essential Graphics panel. Users can apply gradients to add sheen to letters or colorful effects for text and titles.

Test gradient effects are especially popular with Japanese and Asian video content, and they can be used with any typography to add visual impact and fun effects to text and titles. Using the Color Picker in the Essential Graphics panel, content creators can liven up text with linear or radial gradients for colors or opacity. For some really wild styles, users can combine different gradients.

The Essential Graphics panel allows editors to create their designs right in the Program Monitor. As with all text in the Essential Graphics panel, users can save and reuse as Styles for text, or incorporate their text and animations in customizable Motion Graphics templates.