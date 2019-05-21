The interesting, cross-platform app called Premiere Rush (which I have covered extensively in prior articles and an interview with Cielo de la Paz of The Storyographist), is finally available for Android too. Up until now, it has been available for macOS, iOS and Windows. At a private online briefing last week for journalists, Adobe responded that the feature set is identical between Android and iOS. Ahead is the very short list of approved Android devices, and Adobe’s response about compatibility with those Chromebooks that support Android apps.

According to Adobe, Premiere Rush will only work on the following Android devices (at least initially):

Samsung Galaxy S10/10+, S9/9+

Samsung Note9, Note8, S10e

Google Pixel 3/3XL, 2/2XL

OnePlus 6T

My Android phone is the original Pixel XL, which Google has even extended to include Android 10 (aka Android Q), which I am currently running in beta. Google Play confirms that the original Pixel XL is not currently compatible with Rush.

Regarding Rush on Chromebooks which support Android apps

Adobe responded that this will come soon after the Android release today.

Rush pricing

The Premiere Rush Free Starter plan includes 3 exports, 2GB of cloud storage, plus Adobe Fonts and Adobe Portfolio.

Then you can pay for more to get unlimited exports and 100 GB of cloud storage (expandable to 10TB) by clicking here.

