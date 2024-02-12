Adobe Premiere Pro (Beta) has updated labels? Yes, please! Normally, I don’t write up a blog post about every tiny NLE update that comes out (as some blogs do), but as an editor obsessed with the little things that make editing life faster and easier, an update to the Labeling system in Adobe Premiere Pro is worth a mention. I mean … I did dedicate a whole post to a tiny color cheat sheet I created because I still can’t remember what actual color Cerulean really is.

But as of the Adobe Premiere Pro 24.3.0 BETA (Build 28) that went live sometime in and around February 12, 2024, I don’t have to see Cerulean ever again if I don’t want to.

This update is pretty much an overhaul of the Label Color in general, as a few different things are now possible:

You can save your custom label color changes

There are now four built-in label schemes

You can save your custom label color presets so, presumably, they will stick after a reset of the Premiere Pro preferences

You can share custom label color creations

You can see swatches for label colors in places where you can choose labels

I’d say that’s a pretty thorough update to Premiere Pro labels.

You can’t mix and match the presets while working. You have to choose one or another from Settings > Labels.

In the gif way up above I’ve already made a custom label set with white and black labels for a reason as yet to be discovered.

Saving custom presets is an important thing, as I recently documented in How to move your Adobe Premiere Pro keyboard shortcuts and user settings, most all of them. This update brings a new .prlabelpreset file extension to those saved presets. Interestingly, while you can import custom label presets you can only save them from the preferences. You’ll have to open your preset folder to retrieve them.

You can see above where these new .prlabelpreset settings reside, so you’ll presumably need to manually place them in that folder. Perhaps this will get a bit more robust in a future update. In the meantime, what a nice update to labels!

Oh, and are you wondering exactly what those Project Templates are in the image above? Join us for the Video Creators Virtual Summit to find out more!