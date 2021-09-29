The N-word is the granddaddy of all non-PC words. It’s been at the heart of many a controversy in the artistic community about its use. Today on the show we have three filmmakers taking on this topic straight on with the production of their short film “The Hard R.” But two of the filmmakers are not at all who you might expect to be making such a film: a white, Jewish co-writer, Levi Gordon, and an Assyrian co-writer/director, Adad Warda. They’re joined by their creative producing partner, a black woman and veteran film producer, Madisun Leigh. We’ll get into how the project came about, how Adad got involved, why Madisun was cool with producing such a project, and we’ll also get into some of their thoughts and processes of raising money via a crowdfunding program.

