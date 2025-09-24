A division of Blackbird, elevate.io, announced it has crystalized its vision for a new category of video co-creation tools for the fast growing Creator Economy.

The elevate.io platform represents an entirely new, accessible video creation workflow for a new generation of teams-based creators in corporate marketing, creative departments.

For over a decade the video editing industry has defined ‘collaboration’ as a review and approval workflow that happens once a video edit is complete. A cottage industry of tools arose that allowed users to review edited content, make comments and suggestions, and feed that data back to an editor who could then implement changes.

The team at elevate.io believes a change is needed, so it has been steadily building an entirely new platform for creators who want to focus on storytelling on a platform on which complexity is replaced with free flow of ideas while actively collaborating with their creative teams.

The development team at elevate.io believes collaboration means much more than that – and they also believe that in today’s team-based video creation environments, collaboration begins before the footage even hits the timeline, and it also happens in real time. It is why elevate.io has designed and built an entirely new platform for video creation workflows called Video Co-Creation. elevate.io is, the company says, “the industry’s first Video Co-Creation Platform that combines a unique, integrated workflow featuring multi-player video editing, effects generation, AI-assistive tools, dynamic real-time feedback and comment sharing capabilities, all in a shared editing workspace with shared digital asset management (DAM) features – all in the cloud, in real time and from a browser.”

elevate.io is in the beginning stages of vastly changing the way video is created, mirroring the reality of new teams-based workflows for video creation. elevate.io is inspiring a new category of realtime co-creation workflows that allow creative teams to work from anywhere, anytime from their browser.

Video co-creation workflow in the cloud using elevate.io offers a number of benefits to video teams of all skill levels, including:

Video editing tools in the browser enabling both short form and long form content creation complete with transitions, effects, colour correction and visual looks.

Multiplayer collaboration enabling realtime simultaneous co-creation in the timeline.

Asynchronous collaboration where multiple contributors can leave comments and feedback directly on the timeline,

Review mode enables creators to invite others to comment on the project from a clean, simple player without having full access to the timeline;

No downloads or installs required, the platform can be run from any reasonably modern computer accessible from anywhere without the need for external hard drives.

With its AWS-based architecture, elevate.io has built a compelling, scalable, secure platform for rapid iteration of content creation workflows optimized for co-creative environments in which multiple team members are charged with creating video content. Today, the elevate.io platform supports a unique, first-of-its-kind integrated Video Co-Creation Platform – all in the cloud, in real time and from a browser. Moving forward, this platform-based architecture enables the development team at elevate, a Blackbird company, to quickly add new features and continuously enhance the elevate.io workflow experience.