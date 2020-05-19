And a few other things here and there as well but ProRes RAW is the big one

We woke up this morning to a minor update to Adobe Premiere Pro. Native support for ProRes RAW in both Premiere and Media Encoder is the big feature update of note. I think many wondered if Apple was holding ProRes RAW back from Adobe and other NLE makers but I guess not. At least not from Adobe. This makes Adobe Premiere Pro the first NLE to support both ProRes RAW and Blackmagic RAW.

Here’s what is new:

No time for testing this morning….. as I’ve got to go to work.

Pressing Opt-click fails to expand all folder contents

Duplicate name of a folder can disappear

Open Caption center alignment is not being respected

Exported Final Cut Pro XML does not correctly reflect changes made to audio channel mapping

Low level exception error when adding a legacy title to a sequence above a video

Low level exception in legacy titler with GPU enabled for macOS

Audio Hardware preferences are not saved on Windows

Pitch Shifter resets parameters when “cents” parameter is set to negative value

QuickTime files with audio tracks disabled in the header do not expose those audio tracks

When entering a Japanese title with Essential Graphics, there is a space at the bottom of the bounding box

FabFilter Audio Units audio effects do not export

When selecting multiple audio clips to edit in Audition, only one clip opens in Audition

Audio Unit with side-chain input have no input/output after closing and reopening the project

The other Adobe video apps got some love too:

After Effects

Tapered Shape Strokes to make tapered, wavy, pointed, or rounded strokes on shape layers. Animate the strokes for stylized looks and motion designs

Concentric Shape Repeater offers new parameters in the Offset Paths shape effect to create copies of a path that radiate outward or inward for funky designs with a cool retro vibe

Audition

Automatic Audio Device Switching (All DVA apps)

Improved Relink Media and Offline Files support

Character Animator

Improved timeline management adds more control over what tracks are seen and modified

New collection of background puppets that let you trigger animated elements of the scene behind your character