We woke up this morning to a minor update to Adobe Premiere Pro. Native support for ProRes RAW in both Premiere and Media Encoder is the big feature update of note. I think many wondered if Apple was holding ProRes RAW back from Adobe and other NLE makers but I guess not. At least not from Adobe. This makes Adobe Premiere Pro the first NLE to support both ProRes RAW and Blackmagic RAW.
Here’s what is new:
Want all the details? Check out this page.
No time for testing this morning….. as I’ve got to go to work.
There are also a number of fixes worth noting as well:
- Pressing Opt-click fails to expand all folder contents
- Duplicate name of a folder can disappear
- Open Caption center alignment is not being respected
- Exported Final Cut Pro XML does not correctly reflect changes made to audio channel mapping
- Low level exception error when adding a legacy title to a sequence above a video
- Low level exception in legacy titler with GPU enabled for macOS
- Audio Hardware preferences are not saved on Windows
- Pitch Shifter resets parameters when “cents” parameter is set to negative value
- QuickTime files with audio tracks disabled in the header do not expose those audio tracks
- When entering a Japanese title with Essential Graphics, there is a space at the bottom of the bounding box
- FabFilter Audio Units audio effects do not export
- When selecting multiple audio clips to edit in Audition, only one clip opens in Audition
- Audio Unit with side-chain input have no input/output after closing and reopening the project
The other Adobe video apps got some love too:
After Effects
- Tapered Shape Strokes to make tapered, wavy, pointed, or rounded strokes on shape layers. Animate the strokes for stylized looks and motion designs
- Concentric Shape Repeater offers new parameters in the Offset Paths shape effect to create copies of a path that radiate outward or inward for funky designs with a cool retro vibe
Audition
- Automatic Audio Device Switching (All DVA apps)
- Improved Relink Media and Offline Files support
Character Animator
- Improved timeline management adds more control over what tracks are seen and modified
- New collection of background puppets that let you trigger animated elements of the scene behind your character
Premiere Rush
- Resize projects automatically to the 4:5 aspect ratio to match formats for Facebook and Instagram videos.
- Back camera switching on an iOS device enables capture from a back camera right into Premiere Rush, ensuring a moment is never missed.
- Import media from the Files app directly from the Premiere Rush media browser on iOS devices is available, which simplifies access to files stored on device or different cloud services.
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now