Written by Paul Richards, Chief Streaming Officer for StreamGeeks and PTZOptics, “The Unofficial Guide to vMix” is a live streaming and video production guidebook now available for FREE.

Available immediately, “The Unofficial Guide to vMix” aims to help amateurs gain studio-level skills when using vMix software, a solution for live streaming, recording and IP video connectivity.

“The Unofficial Guide to vMix” book is meant to be used as a guide for anyone interested in sharpening their video production skills with one of the world’s top streaming software solutions. vMix is a software video mixer and switcher that utilizes the latest advances in computer hardware to provide live HD video mixing, a task previously only possible on expensive dedicated hardware mixers. vMix also functions as live streaming software that allows you to publish your live productions directly to the Internet.

The company says that “whether you are looking to produce big budget live concert productions, sporting events, Church services or small webcasts, then vMix is for you” and invites those interested to check its solutions page to see how vMix can fit into their workflow. vMix runs on Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10 platforms. There is a fully functional version of vMix you can download and try for 60 days free of charge.

The trial can be used as you read the book “The Unofficial Guide to vMix” available in Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon, and as a free downloadable version from StreamGeeks. Paul Richards, Chief Streaming Officer for StreamGeeks and PTZOptics, is the author of the book, which is meant to be used as a guide for anyone interested in sharpening their video production skills with one of the world’s top streaming software solutions. The book is part of a blended learning environment and has an accompanying on-demand Udemy course.

Live streaming and video production

The StreamGeeks are a group of video production experts dedicated to helping businesses discover the power of live streaming. PTZOptics is a manufacturer of robotic pan, tilt, zoom camera solutions for a variety of broadcast applications, including both video production and live streaming. Live streaming and video production expert Paul Richards has written several explorative books on industry hot topics, such as Helping Your Church Live Stream and Esports in Education.

“vMix can turn a regular Windows computer into a modern video production studio, which helps thousands of Windows users around the world leverage the power of live streaming technology and connect their events, activities and ideas with the world,” says Richards. “It’s vMix’s consistency listening to their customers that has made the product so powerful for today’s modern, live video production.”

The vMix software provides users with the ability to add multiple cameras, videos, images, audio, web streams, PowerPoint, titles, virtual sets, chroma key, and much more to their productions. The book can help anyone striving to learn some of the basics of live streaming and video production, including the use of social media integrations, graphical overlays, and even instant replays.

Perfect guide to train new users of vMix

As the world moves to virtual events, due to the pandemics, and many businesses are now replacing large-scale, in-person events with virtual ones, these skills are essential, and the book helps to understand how to better use them. For houses of worship getting ready for the upcoming holiday season, this software has proven to be reliable, affordable and one of the easiest to learn in the marketplace.

This book covers, audio, VST 3 plugins, Multiview, streaming, recording, overlays, vMix social, shortcuts, GT title editor, vMix call, the web controller, color correction tools, virtual sets, PTZ camera controls, NDI, virtual webcams, playlists, data sources, instant replays, triggers and the vMix API. Every chapter features detailed pictures and explanations that are expanded upon in the online Udemy course.

From the basics of video production to advanced virtual sets and social media integrations, this book will take your vMix skills to the next level. A perfect resource for training newcomers to the universe of vMix, the book is a handy guide to have around if you are upgrading from OBS or simply building the live streaming system of your dreams.