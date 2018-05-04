With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a Filmmaker. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to filmmaker Sean Zaccheo about his work. This is what he said:

What is your name and where are you from?

Sean Zaccheo: My name is Sean Zaccheo; I was born and raised in Los Angeles, California.

What is your primary role on set?

Sean Zaccheo: My primary role on set is as a DP, Photographer and/or operator. Lately, I’ve been working a lot as a Behind the Scenes Director/DP.

Who is a person in the industry that is on top of his or her game in your role?

Sean Zaccheo: A cinematographer I admire is Amir Mokri. Having worked with him a few times and had a chance to speak with him intimately about the craft, I have come to truly appreciate what he does and how he approaches his work.

If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on?

SeanZaccheo: Some of the most well-known pieces would be the BTS segments I’ve shot for Audi and Spider-Man featuring Tom Holland and JB Smoove, Nationwide featuring Peyton Manning and Brad Paisley and the BTS for RocNation’s “Moonlight” Music Video which featured an all-star cast.

Best craft service food?

SeanZaccheo: Fruit and yogurt parfait. (Hot days – Otter Pops 😎)

If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on?

Sean Zaccheo: There are honestly so many, but I’m going to go with one of my earlier BTS jobs back in 2009 for Dodge RAM. I was working with Aero Film and director Klaus Obermeyer on a 9-day campaign that took us to multiple locations. We shot at Mammoth Mountain, The Hoover Dam, New Mexico, etc., we were all over! There was snow, fire, helicopters and amazing stunts, all shot at amazing and beautiful locations. What’s not to love?

What’s the first thing you do on set?

Sean Zaccheo: Stage my cart and gear, then head to the Catering truck for coffee and breakfast.

How did you break into the industry?

Sean Zaccheo: I got my official start in Los Angeles as a Grip thanks to veteran Key Grip turned Commercial director, Brent Jones. Brent hired me to help edit some of his spec commercials and along the way taught me about grip and lighting. Within a year I was working as a key Grip on a feature and continued to work my way up from there.

Current TV obsession?

Sean Zaccheo: At the moment I’m back on The Walking Dead, mostly reruns until the current season’s episodes finish airing.

Do you binge-watch shows or pace them out?

Sean Zaccheo: I definitely binge-watch my brain candy.

What piece of gear do you have your eye on?

Sean Zaccheo: So many to list…but currently I’d like to upgrade my magliner senior with a nose-mounted head mount (like a Mitchell mount) for my 504HD so I can build my camera off to the side. I love keeping the shelf space as clear as possible so building to the side is such a nice convenience.

Camera – Should you own or rent?

SeanZaccheo: I owned very little for a very long time. I generally stuck to the philosophy that you can always rent what you need as you need it. Today, however, I do enjoy the flexibility owning equipment provides me, while also providing alternative forms of income. I’d say if you can invest and it’s in something you plan on using for a while, then go for it!

Lenses – Should you own or rent?

SeanZaccheo: Glass is an even better investment than camera gear, in my opinion. Quality glass, taken care of, lasts a lifetime and is far more versatile with the changing tides of time as technology evolves. Glass will always remain glass.

What is your preferred camera system?

SeanZaccheo: My personal favorite system is the Arri Alexa line. Always has been.

Someone that is starting out in the industry, what advice would you give them?

SeanZaccheo: Shoot everything. Apply to everything. Volunteer for everything. Do as much as you can for as many people as you can. Learn and have fun. We all grow together.

Where can people see your work?

SeanZaccheo: My cinematography work can be viewed at www.ZaccheoCamera.com and my photography work is at www.ZaccheoPhotography.com

Where can people follow you on social?

SeanZaccheo: I’m on Instagram @zaccheocamera, @zaccheophotography and @seanzaccheo

Want to be featured as a Filmmaker?

Tell us your story to be featured as a Filmmaker online. Reach out to Filmtools via Instagram messages or tag us in your photos on Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook!

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Backstage Magliner Senior Modified Cart In Stock, Order Today $1,074.00 Shop Now

Was This Post Helpful: