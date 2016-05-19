360VR video in Final Cut Pro X

This week on MacBreak Studio

By Mark Spencer May 19, 2016 Post Production, Topics

This week on MacBreak Studio, Steve and I dip our toes into the 360VR waters.
(360 version available here using Chrome or Firefox)

During my time at NAB this year, I explored the current state of VR. Alex Gollner and Tim Dashwood provided a great overview as one of the FCPexchange presentations. There were some interesting exhibits in the Central Hall. And I got to tour the Nokia production truck, where they were streaming live 4K stereoscopic 360VR video from a stage in the convention center parking lot with three Nokia OZO cameras. All in all, I felt like I was seeing something real beginning to take shape.

In this episode, I share some information about how you can inexpensively begin to experiment with shooting, editing, and watching VR material. The Theta S from Ricoh is a great entry-level 360 camera that is highly portable and easy to work with. Although you can watch 360VR videos on YouTube (Firefox or Chrome browser required), I recommend spending about 20 bucks on the Mattel ViewMaster VR that accepts your phone as the playing device (much like Google Cardboard, but a bit more robust).

When it comes to post-production, Tim Dashwood’s 360VR Toolbox is a set of plugins for Final Cut Pro X that make it easier to work with 360 footage by allowing you to preview it in a VR player, reorient it, clean it up, and even composite graphics and animated elements into your 360 video footage.

Before you can work with your footage in FCP X, however, it needs to be stitched together into a single equirectangular frame. One way to accomplish this is Kolor’s Autopano software, although footage from the Theta S can be stitched with Ricoh’s own RICOH THETA application.

Once edited and exported, you need to add some metadata to your video before uploading to YouTube in order for it to be recognized correctly and viewed in a 360VR player window. One way to do that is to use YouTube’s own little app with the self-important name: Spatial Media Metadata Injector.

The bottom line is, 360VR video is happening, and you can start to experiment not just with consuming it, but with creating it, to figure out if it can support your story-telling goals.

You can watch this episode in 360VR using Chrome or Firefox here.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

SmallHD goes big again with two more large monitors

My response to recent post-production articles making the internet rounds

Mark Spencer

Mark Spencer is a freelance producer, videographer, editor, trainer and writer based in the Bay Area. He produces Final Cut Pro X-related training and plugins for with his partners at Ripple Training. He is an Apple-certified Master Trainer, and consults for corporations and individuals. He is the author or co-author of a half-dozen books on motion graphics and editing from Peachpit Press and writes for ProVideo Coalition. He maintains www.applemotion.net, a resource for Motion. Mark has an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

You Might Also Like

Creating Chapter Markers in Final Cut Pro X with Frame.io

Creating Chapter Markers in Final Cut Pro X with Frame.io

July 13, 2017
Shutterstock: 4K submissions are growing

Shutterstock: 4K submissions are growing

July 05, 2017
Ripple Whips & Ken Burns in Final Cut Pro X

Ripple Whips & Ken Burns in Final Cut Pro X

June 22, 2017
  • Ron Martínez

    Hey, that was great. Thanks for that straightforward and lucid set of explanations.

PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails