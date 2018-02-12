The Digital Cinema Society‘s annual Lighting Expo is coming soon in Burbank, CA, USA. It’s a day-long event, open to all (though you must RSVP to attend): think of it as a mini-NAB or mini-Cine-Gear-Expo dedicated to lighting. A stage full of vendors will be present to show you their latest wares. On a stage set up in the stage—a metastage?—DCS hosts a series of lighting demos, talks by DPs, and panel discussions. I attended a couple of years ago: it’s a fun event, low-key (pressure-wise, not necessarily lighting-wise), and usefully informative. If you’re in Burbank or reasonably nearby, I recommend it. Full details follow (check online for any updates):

DCS 2018 Cinema Lighting Expo – Saturday February 24th at the Local 80 Stage in Burbank

All are welcome to join the Digital Cinema Society for our annual exploration of Motion Picture Lighting and Grip Technology. The event will return to the IATSE Local 80 stage in Burbank on Saturday, February 24th.

In addition to our traditional vendor presentations and practical demonstrations by renowned Lighting experts, we will also discuss the challenges faced by Lighting professionals such as Flicker, Color Rendition/Spectrum issues and On-Set Safety. The DCS Service Award, presented last year to George Spiro Dibie, ASC will honor another Industry icon, and invitations to special guest Cinematographers are pending. (Our 2017 guest was Academy Award winning Cinematographer, Russell Carpenter, ASC.)

Participating Manufacturers and Vendors tentatively include, (in alphabetical order):

ARRI • BB&S Lighting • Cineo Lighting • DADCO/FilmGear

Dedolight • DMG Lumiére • DoPchoice • FLUOTEC

Kino Flo • K 5600 • Light & Motion • Litepanels • Luminys

MACCAM • Mole Richardson • Nila • Panasonic • Practilite

Rosco Labs • Terra LED • The Rag Place • Zylight

Time: Saturday, February 24th, Starting at 9AM and ending at 5PM

Please indicate if you are a DCS member, list “Lighting Expo” in the subject line, and don’t forget to give us your contact details when sending your RSVP e-mail: [email protected]

Disclosure: I attended the DCS Lighting Expo a couple of years ago. That aside, I have no material connection with, nor vested interest in, the DCS Lighting Expo.

