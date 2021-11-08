A leading wide-aperture lenses manufacturer in China, Zhong Yi Optics continues to expand its line of accessories with new products. Three new lens adapters are now available from the company.

Zhong Yi Optics announced this week the launch of three new lens turbo adapters, for full frame lens with M42, Canon EF and Nikon F mounts, to use on Nikon Z APS-C cameras. The adapter reduces the focal length of the lens by 0.726x and introduces 1-stop increase over the lens’s aperture range on APS-C cameras.

As if by magic, the adapter expands the aperture range and reduces focal length. The Zhongyi Lens Turbo adapter is an adapter with optical elements inside. It is a focal length reducer, allowing camera bodies with smaller sensors to make use of the full image circle of lenses designed for full-frame sensors. The action of taking the full image circle of a lens will significantly increase the light entering the sensor.

Currently, the crop factor of Nikon Z APS-C cameras is 1.52x, a crop factor that will be offset when working with the Zhongyi lens turbo adapters. For instance, a 15mm full-frame lens will have an angle of view of a 22.8mm lens (full frame equivalent) while being used on APS-C camera. Whilst with the use of Lens Turbo adapter, the angle of view will be reduced to 16.5mm. The angle of view will therefore be similar to using the lens on a full frame camera body. The new Lens turbo for Nikon Z cameras, says the company, “is thus perfect for Z50 and ZF-C users who are looking to use full-frame lenses.”

An aperture ring for Nikon lenses

The adapter barrel is built from coated metal, according to Zhong Yi Optics, and despite its four elements and metal body, it weighs only 233g. Compared to the same generation of Lens Turbo adapters in other mounts, the lens release tab has been improved from a small knob on the side to a horizontally down-pressing tab. It is easier to grip and, at the same time, gives a more robust feeling. There is no electronic contact on the adapter.

With the adapter users get a bonus: an aperture ring for Nikon lenses. In fact, Nikon G lenses were designed to be electronically controlled by the camera, therefore there are no aperture rings on the lens bodies. Despite the lack of electronics contact, ZhongYi provides a solution with an aperture control ring built into the adapter. Users can still adjust the aperture by using the ring on the adapter body.

ZhongYi Lens Turbo Mark II has, Zhong Yi Optics claims, a refined optical structure with four elements including One Extra-Low Dispersion element to reserve the image quality offered from original lens. Performance over edges or corners of the images are closed to native lenses. Users do not have to compromise image quality after adaptation.

The new Mitakon Lens Turbo Adapter Mark II from Zhong Yi Optics is available now on the company’s official website (https://zyoptics.net/) and other authorized resellers. The US retail price is $149.