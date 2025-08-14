Unlock a world of intricate details with the Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 1-5X Macro Lens, designed for full-frame and medium format cameras.

With a dynamic magnification range from life-size 1X to an astonishing 5X, paired with a fast f/2.8 aperture, the new Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 1-5X is priced at an accessible USD 399.

Zhongyi Optics (ZY Optics) unveils the Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 1-5X Macro Lens, a pioneering optic engineered to, the company says, “Magnify the Macroverse”. Designed for full-frame and medium format systems, this lens, first mentioned last March by the company and now available, delivers an unprecedented 1-5X magnification range and exceptional image quality, empowering photographers, ZY Optics adds, “to explore intricate microscopic worlds with unmatched clarity and creative freedom.”

A versatile 1-5X magnification power and a fast f/2.8 aperture make this lens, ZY Optics claims, an ideal tool for professionals and macro enthusiasts alike, unlocking a world of creative possibilities, allowing them to explore everything from delicate macro subjects like insects and flowers to near-microscopic textures.

Crafted with a sophisticated 13-element in 8-group optical design, the lens incorporates advanced elements to minimize chromatic aberrations, delivering razor-sharp images with vibrant, true-to-life colors. Whether at 1X or 5X magnification, every detail is rendered with stunning clarity, meeting the demands of high-resolution full-frame and medium format sensors without vignetting.

According to ZY Optics, “the Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 1-5X Macro sets a new standard with its extended working distance, offering 150mm at 1X magnification and 65mm at 5X. Compared to competitors like the Laowa 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X (45mm at 2.5X, 40mm at 5X) and Canon MP-E 65mm f/2.8 (100mm at 1X, 41mm at 5X), this lens provides greater flexibility for lighting and composition, making it ideal for intricate macro setups.

Built with a durable all-metal housing, the lens features a detachable Arca Swiss lens support for stable setups, a ø58mm filter thread for creative versatility, and an integrated front LED light to enhance subject illumination, ensuring photographers can focus on their craft with ease.

Seamlessly compatible with a wide range of camera systems, including Sony E, Canon RF, Canon EF, Nikon Z, Nikon F, Fujifilm GFX, Fujifilm X, L Mount, and Hasselblad XCD, this lens delivers edge-to-edge clarity across full-frame and medium format sensors, making it a versatile choice for photographers across different camera systems.

The Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 1-5X Macro is priced at an accessible USD 399 and is available for immediate order through Zhongyi Optics’ official webstore (https://zyoptics.net/ ) and authorized resellers worldwide. Pricing varies in different countries.