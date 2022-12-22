YoloLiv just released their latest patented technology in YoloLiv’s cloud platform YoloCast, called Ardent Streaming Protocol (ASP). The company describes Ardent Streaming Protocol (ASP) as a smarter protocol than the traditional RTMP, since its new Protocol sends stream data to YoloCast (its own CDN) in such a way as to fully protect against quality loss like frame drops or glitches from network fluctuations. YoloLiv says (and demonstrates in a video) that with Ardent Streaming Protocol, you can trust YoloCast for 100% perfect content regardless of how imperfect the Internet connection may be. Part of the “magic” of Ardent Streaming Protocol is the fact that it extends the buffering to up to two minutes, while bringing many benefits. Ahead is an official video about it plus many of my comments and requests to be added to YoloLiv’s ASP and YoloCast.

What is Ardent Streaming Protocol (ASP)?

Ardent Streaming Protocol (ASP) is a smart streaming protocol that YoloCast uses to help ensure your streams are protected from audio and video quality loss. This means that ASP can help to establish an error-free transmission of your live streams, regardless of your network connection.

Interoperability with third-party video mixers/switchers

Currently, Ardent Streaming Protocol works exclusively with YoloLiv’s YoloBox Pro (illustrated above). As of the publication of this article, YoloLiv had not responded to my question about whether YoloLiv plans to license its Ardent Streaming Protocol to third parties, be they software or hardware developers. However, even if you use any other video mixer/switcher of any other manufacturer, you can still use a YoloBox Pro as your final encoder by running the output of your existing video mixer/switcher via HDMI to the YoloBox Pro. In this case, the YoloBox Pro is not only your dedicated encoder with a touchscreen, but also a program monitor for your live broadcast.

What is the difference between ASP and RTMP?

Ardent Streaming Protocol differs from other streaming protocols like RTMP because it stores and sends more redundant data. This extra redundancy translates to a lower chance of network packet loss and subsequent loss of quality for your multi-bitrate transmission even when you are streaming from a location with an unreliable Internet connection or even when switching to a backup network, such as a cellular hotspot.

How does ASP work？

ASP works by keeping the video and audio content in a dedicated area (buffering area) on YoloBox Pro when the network gets interrupted. Once the network resumes, the data stored on YoloBox Pro will be delivered to the YoloCast cloud. Small network issues mean your video arrives in the cloud out of order. YoloCast ASP’S adaptive recovery retransmits media data to fill in the gaps and make sure you won’t even notice minor network disruptions.

All events made on YoloCast rely on a short delay to ensure that 100% perfect content makes it to the cloud before your viewers see it – eliminating annoyances like buffering, frame drops, or glitches. A longer delay means a better chance of flawless event viewing. YoloCast ASP allows up to two minutes of delay for reliable and quality live streams. In the case of a sustained Internet outage, viewers may buffer or pause, but the event will resume where it left off once the connection is restored.

ASP is YoloLiv’s latest patented technology and is without a doubt the most impressive video transport protocol available today,

remarked Frank Zhu, head of YoloCast of YoloLiv.

We’re proud to see how this smart protocol changes how people live stream and brings them new experiences for professional and high-quality live streams.

My comments, requests and initial conclusions

I applaud YoloLiv’s innovation to solve one of live Internet broadcasting’s pain points due to intermittent and inconsistent Internet service. I adore the name Ardent Streaming Protocol (more than its abbreviation, covered ahead). The word Ardent in English and ardiente in Castilian are strong words and quite appropriate for the mission. It also reminds me of the term aguardiente . Perhaps the first users of Ardent Streaming Protocol will get some advertiser with an aguardiente producer. The ASP abbreviation sounds great and I hope it thrives for YoloLiv and can make people momentarily forget its abundant prior use in IT and video applications. For example, it has been previously used for: Active Server Pages , a web-scripting interface by Microsoft ASP.NET , a web-application framework by Microsoft Advanced Simple Profile , an MPEG-4 video códec profile Answer set programming , a declarative programming paradigm Application service provider , to customers over a network AppleTalk Session Protocol Association of Software Professionals Attached Support Processor , IBM hardware system Auxiliary storage pool , a feature of the IBM operating system I formally request YoloLiv to support more target framerates with YoloCast and with the Ardent Stream Protocol. Even though the Yolobox Pro hardware fortunately supports lower framerates, YoloCast currently has only two VFR (variable frame rate) targets: 30 and 60 (which, being VFR indeed include 29.97 and 59.94). For producers covering live sports in Europe at 50 fps, it is both a waste of bandwidth and a tragedy for frame cadence to upscale an original source at exactly 50 fps to ±60 fps. For regular European and other PAL-derived programming at exactly 25 fps, it is both a waste of bandwidth and a tragedy for frame cadence to upscale an original source at exactly 25 fps to ±30 fps. The same applies to original content at either exactly 24 fps or 23.976 fps (aka 23.98 fps). I remind you that the standard rate for Riverside.fm is 24 fps and the standard rate for Zoom.us is 25 fps . It is bad to force artificial extra frames without justification, since it’s both a waste of bandwidth and tragic for the cadence. With a buffer between 90 seconds and two minutes in duration, you’ll want to avoid having a real-time clock onscreen that includes settings. Hopefully, the time delay at your location and with Internet connection will be consistent and you’ll be able to measure it and adjust your clock to be (for example) intentionally two minutes ahead the actual time, so your viewers will actually see their actual time fairly accurately.

Note: The ASP feature is still in Beta. To join the Beta Program, YoloLive asks you to upgrade your YoloBox Pro to the latest version v4.x and email them at [email protected].

For more information about Ardent Stream Protocol, please visit here.

