The verb «to post» in the preterite tense («posted») is the term which X.com (Twitter) continually gets wrong in its Castilian interface.

As I covered in my CapicúaFM episode 89, we joined forces with the University Francisco Marroquín of Guatemala to protest and request correction from X.com (Twitter’s) translation department. We covered in detail within the episode that although the verb used by X.com (Twitter) is indeed a proper word in the DcRAE (Diccionario castellano de la Real Academia Española), in this case it’s a completely unnecessary linguistic calque, with a completely different meaning than the intended one. The inappropriately used verb postear (and in the preterite tense posteó) refer to the act of installing a physical wooden utility pole (like a telephone pole) as indicated in the photo (which is in public domain). The verb that X.com (Twitter) should be using is publicar with its third-person singular preterite conjugation publicó. For example, a correct sentence would be:

Ana publicó la noticia ayer en X.com.

In that sentence, it makes no sense to use posteó, since Ana did not install any utility pole.

We hereby request corrections from Elon Musk’s translation team. It offends me whenever I see the verb posteó used inappropriately each time I receive notifications from X.com (Twitter). Thank you in advance.

Note: My CapicúaFM podcast is turning 10 years old this month. As of yesterday, it has had 499,432 unique downloads in over 161 countries according to Podtrac. In addition, CapicúaFM has won two awards to date.

For more information

Image credit for utility pole

By No machine-readable author provided. Silenceisfoo~commonswiki assumed (based on copyright claims). – No machine-readable source provided. Own work assumed (based on copyright claims), Public Domain.

