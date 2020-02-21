fbpx
Post Production

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Working with Boris Sapphire’s S_LensFlare

Profile Picture Kevin P. McAuliffe February 21, 2020

If someone asks you what your favorite effect is, what would you say?  I always have the same answer.  S_Glow from Boris Sapphire.  For me, the effects in their lighting bundle are second to none, and S_LensFlare ranks right up there with S_Glow as probably my favorite effects in that category.  Not only does the effect have a ton of great presets (16 new ones as of the 2020 update), it’s super simple to use, it has Mocha integration and the Flare Designer is super awesome as well.  This one effect could easily have 10 tutorials done on it, as it really is that in depth, so what I decided to do for this lesson is focus on three main features of S_LensFlare.  First, we’re going to look at adding realistic elements to your shots, then we’ll move on and talk about integrated Mocha tracking, and how you’ll be able to lock your lens flares to a Mocha track you just created, and then we’ll move on and talk about the Flare Designer, and how you can access presets inside the Flare Designer, to create new flares to add to your toolkit!  Enjoy!

Channel: www.youtube.com/letseditMC_avid
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LetsEditwithMediaComposer
Twitter: @kpmcauliffe
e-mail: kevinpmcauliffe@gmail.com

 


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

New for 2020 NAB Show: a new 8K course option from 4K 4Charity

Profile Picture
Kevin P. McAuliffe
editor
Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the…

You Might Also Like

Learn Scratch – Part 4 – Slots, Scene Detection and Layer Basics
Post Production

Learn Scratch – Part 4 – Slots, Scene Detection and Layer Basics

One of my favorite concepts inside of Scratch is Slots.  It’s something that, for...
Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Exporting
Post Production

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Exporting

I love the Avid Editors of Facebook page.  It’s such a great place to...
Learn Scratch – Part 3 Outputting Continued and Color Managed Workflows
Post Production

Learn Scratch – Part 3 Outputting Continued and Color Managed Workflows

I always find that rendering/exporting/outputting out of any application to be very hit and...
Voices From Sundance: “Dinner in America” Editor Adam Carter Rehmeier
Podcasts

Voices From Sundance: “Dinner in America” Editor Adam Carter Rehmeier

Welcome to a special podcast series from Steve Hullfish and ProVideo Coalition! For the...
Subscribe